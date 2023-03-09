...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 and calm conditions will
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
County moves closer to securing funds for new sheriff's building
The Pitt County Board of Commission passed a resolution this week authorizing county staff to borrow more than $17 million to build a new sheriff’s office headquarters.
The board approved as part of its consent agenda vote on Monday the execution and delivery of an installment financing agreement, deed of trust and other documents in the amount of $17,287,000.
Documents said the vote also amended the project ordinance and approved a budget amendment request for the project.
The Local Government Commission on Tuesday also approved a request from the county to borrow funds for the building, to be constructed near the Pitt County Detention Center on New Hope Road.
County staff in February announced that it would seek a 15-year loan with a 3.5 percent interest rate. Officials broke ground on the building in January. Staff is seeking the loan from TD Bank. The majority of the project’s cost comes from a $15,645,000 construction contract with Daniels and Daniels Construction Co. of Goldsboro.
The county said last month that no tax rate increase is expected to be necessary to make the installment payments.
The Local Government Commission, chaired by the state treasurer, is required under state statute to approve most debt issued by units of local government and public authorities in the state, the treasurer’s office said.
The commission examined whether the amount of money the county borrows is “adequate and reasonable” for proposed projects and confirms those entities can reasonably afford to repay the debt.
The commissioners on Monday also approved the following items as part of its consent agenda :
A budget amendment to cover the $300,000 grant match portion of the NC Railroad Grant as part of an agreement between the county and Town of Ayden.
A budget amendment for $292,432 the Pitt County Department of Social Services received for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.
A budget amendment reducing revenues and expenditures by $272,398 for DSS’s Crisis Intervention Program, used to assist eligible clients behind on heating and cooling utility bills.
A budget amendment decreasing funding for DSS’s Low-Income Household Assistance Program for heating assistance by $552,764.
Authorization of documents to participate in additional settlements against opioid manufacturers and distributors.