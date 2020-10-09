A Black Jack mother and farmer appointed to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners is working to retain her seat against a challenge from an Ayden veteran with a long record of community service.
Lauren White, 30, a Republican, was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Glen Webb in February 2019. She faces a challenge from Jerry Wayne Cox, 71, a Democrat, and retired director of the Ayden Housing Authority.
The two are vying for the District 6 seat, which includes much of southern Pitt County, including Ayden, Grifton, Chicod and parts of Winterville. Three other commissioner seats also are on the Nov. 3 ballot. Early voting begins Thursday.
Both White and Cox are proud Pitt County natives. White said Webb asked her to fill his seat when he accepted a law enforcement position in Moore County.
“He approached me and we talked about it and I said ‘I’ve lived in Pitt County all my life, I want my children to stay here when they’re grown so I just want to work to make Pitt County be the best that it can possibly be for my kids and for everyone else’s kids,” White said.
If elected she plans to continue to focus on public education, public safety and economic development. Since she has been on the board she has worked with the sheriff’s office to find ways to fund body cameras for deputies and made relationships with members of the school board, she said.
She also has worked with members of the state General Assembly, which is useful when lobbying for state budget appropriations, she said.
“I want to continue to prioritize our public education and our public safety, I want to continue to support our small towns so they can achieve the level of economic growth and development that they want,” White said.
Cox, 71, was born and raised in Winterville and worked on his family farm and served three years in the U.S. Army in Vietnam after graduating high school. He served 30 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He earned a degree from East Carolina University in planning and urban development before starting his career with the Town of Ayden.
He has served on the Pitt County Industrial Development Commission, the Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair Board and Ayden’s Main Street Program Committee and Planning Board.
“I have devoted my life in service to others, whether it was fighting for freedom in a Vietnam combat zone or providing quality government housing to families in need,” Cox said.
Cox said his top priority is helping those who have lost their job due to COVID-19 regain their employment, and he plans to create initiatives to promote gainful employment to help those who were unemployed before COVID.
He said he is concerned about issues facing law enforcement. He said police protection is necessary and agencies should not be defunded but an evaluation is needed for techniques used to handle perpetrators. He said complaints against law enforcement should be looked at by citizens and police management together.
He said those who are silent on the issue of racism are not doing their part to end it.
“I want to think when my grandchildren and the great-grandchildren that I don’t have yet, when they’re adults that the word racism won’t be used anymore, we will all live in harmony and we live as one race and that is the human race,” Cox said.
He said he is different than his opponent due to his maturity, dedication, long history of public service and work history.
“I have had a lifetime of working with the public and I want to continue to do that, I have the time, I’m dedicated, I know that I’ve had perfect attendance with all the boards I’m involved in and I look forward to the challenge,” Cox said.
White said she is involved in the community and makes herself accessible to citizens so she can see what is going on with residents and business owners. She regularly attends municipal meetings and community gatherings and said she will always put party politics aside and do what is best for the people.
She pointed to her efforts on the board of commissioners to pass resolutions against pandemic measures she said have hurt residents.
“I’ve tried my best, it hasn’t passed the board, but I’ve introduced three different resolutions in support of our business owners here in Pitt County. I’ve been fighting this government overreach as far as everything dealing with this COVID shutdown,” White said.
White said she differs from Cox because she is a woman and a Republican. She has a background in farming and works with her husband growing crops and managing two hog farms. She also works as a part-time administrative assistant with Nutrien Ag Solutions. She has two children, one who is a fourth-grader and another who is in second grade.
“I can only speak for myself,” she said. “I’ve got two kids in public schools, so public schools are going to continue to be a priority to me. I’m going to be a defender of our law enforcement. I will never vote to defund our police, our law enforcement, they deserve our respect,” White said.