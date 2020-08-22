The Pitt County Health Department will offer another round of free COVID-19 testing next week.
Services will be available 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the health department, 201 Government Circle.
Individuals will be tested in their cars, but walk-up services will be provided if needed, the department announced.
Appointments are not required. Anyone can be tested, but it is preferred that children younger than 2 years of age be tested by their primary health care provider.
The completion of a consent and questionnaire form will be required. While this can be completed onsite, users are encouraged to complete the form ahead of time by downloading it at www.pittcountync.gov/covidconsent.
In order to adequately provide staffing, the health department has suspended all walk-in clinical services until future notice.
Walk-in women, infant and children services will continue to be provided as usual.
Appointments for clinical services can be made by calling 252-902-2449.
The current testing schedule can be viewed at www.pittcountync.gov/covidtesting. The public should continue to view this page for updates and future testing schedules.
As with previous testing efforts, this round also is supported by funds from the Coronavirus Aid and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).