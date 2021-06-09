Pitt County's paramedic program has been honored for strides in community health care, and the county economic development director has been recognized for her work.
Pitt was selected by the National Association of Counties as the recipient of the 2021 Achievement Award in the health category for its Community Paramedic Program. The award is given to programs that are innovative, effective and strengthen services for residents.
“As a leader in the east we are extremely proud of this multiple award-winning program,” said EMS Coordinator Jim McArthur. “Community Paramedicine is an innovative approach at providing individualized medical care for patients who are traditionally underserved and unable to access adequate healthcare resources.
"Through excellent collaborative efforts, Pitt County’s Community Paramedic Program has been able to achieve excellent results," McArthur said.
County Manager Scott Elliott took time during Monday night’s Board of County Commissioners meeting to recognize Kelly Andrews, executive director of the Pitt County Economic Development Commission, who was named to the Business North Carolina 2021 Power List.
Elliott said that Andrews was one of 29 individuals selected in the economic development sector, and among the few recipients from eastern North Carolina.
“Inclusion on this list is a testament to the power of our region and I am fortunate to be a part of a great team and a community with a long history of visionary leadership,” Andrews said.
“She’s worked very hard for Pitt County and we are very proud of her,” Commissioner Lauren White said.
Conference attendees
Commissioners also voted to send four board members to the National Association of Counties annual conference in Prince George’s County, Md., from July 9-12. The meeting features sessions on policy steering as well as networking, technology and other disciplines.
Chris Nunnally, Melvin McLawhorn, Mary Perkins-Williams and Chairwoman Ann Floyd-Huggins will attend. Two typically attend, but the number was expanded this year because the conference was not held in 2020.
The group voted to allot spaces for five commissioners to travel to the conference on Monday. Others are permitted to attend virtually.
Since Pitt County is a member of NACo, each commissioner’s ticket is $515. It will be the first time in more than a year that commissioners have traveled, due to COVID-19.
Appointments
Chad Smith, Steve Sutton and White were reappointed to the county’s Agricultural Board.
Christie Jahn, CEO of Carolina Hospitality Associates in Winterville, was appointed as a county representative on the Convention and Visitors Authority board. Jahn has a background in hotel management.
Commissioner Chris Nunnally moved that the board formalize the process to replace County Manager Scott Elliott upon his retirement at the end of the year. The board will work with county staff to narrow down a crop of candidates to the top three then choose among them. The motion passed unanimously.
Other action items
The following items were approved at Monday’s meeting:
- An amendment to the budget to account for $6,300 received by the Juvenile Crime Prevention Center's Antioch Youth Impact program to purchase equipment.
- An amendment to the budget for Social Services to receive a one-time Low Income Energy Assistance Program supplement of $189,201.
- An amendment to the budget for EMS district for insurance proceeds of $4,915.
- A $47,260 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program award to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
- Adoption of records and a retention schedule with amendments by county management.
- A $126,767 contract for flooring replacement at the Pitt County Courthouse.
- Approval of COVID-19 vaccination site overtime pay.