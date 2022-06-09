The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has approved the first steps in proposed building renovations and expansions that will change the look of downtown Greenville if carried to fruition.
The board unanimously approved a $114,237 contract with Tideland Construction to renovate the former Ag Carolina building at 100 E. First St. for the Register of Deeds staff and the county’s vital records. With a 10 percent contingency, the amount reaches $125,635.
The renovations are expected to be completed in three months. Once the register of deeds office moves, the county will then begin efforts to renovate portions of the courthouse and reassign departments.
The board unanimously approved the recommendations of consultant John Farkas, principal of JKF Architecture, who was hired to analyze the county-owned buildings in the downtown area to determine what improvements and additions are needed to best utilize the space.
Farkas suggested that the courthouse space currently occupied by the register of deeds office could be divided for several uses. The basement area could become interdepartmental storage because it could be easily converted into smaller, lockable spaces.
On the main entrance level of the courthouse, the register of deeds space can be renovated to serve as a new location for small claims court and offices for probation, Farkas said.
The county now has six district court judges, and more courtroom space is needed. Farkas proposes building a new courtroom in a space currently occupied by judicial offices on the main entrance level.
Farkas estimates the Register of Deeds renovation would cost about $1.35 million and the courtroom project would be $1.6 million.
Gallagher said the commissioners have already budgeted American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the work.
County Engineer Tim Corley said construction on the new sheriff’s office building adjacent to the Pitt County Detention Center will begin in the next six months. It should take about one year to complete.
Farkas recommended using the sheriff’s office space in the courthouse to create new offices for Superior Court staff and a flexible meeting space. He estimated the work would cost slightly more than $1 million.
Farkas said in future years the commissioners should consider expanding the current tax assessor’s office at the intersection of West Second and Evans streets to make room for additional staffing likely needed to keep up with the county’s growth. The staff of the tax collector’s office, which is currently housed in a nearby building, can also be moved into the expansion.
The tax collector’s office, which also houses the county’s economic development office and juvenile justice facility also would be renovated. Juvenile justice could be moved to a First Street facility currently occupied by the sheriff’s office.
Farkas said the public defender’s office, located near the intersection of Third and Greene streets, could be expanded into its rear parking lot to create more office space.
Farkas said in the long run, the commissioners should consider building a five to seven-story structure in the parking lot that sits at First and South Washington streets to house the county manager’s office and other administrative offices, planning and development services, the board of elections and other county departments.
The building should include a two-story garage to provide parking to employees and the public.
“I think the multistory approach is the right thing for an urban downtown. I think one-story buildings are not the right thing for an urban downtown,” Farkas said.
Farkas said the county could also include space along First Street that could be leased to a business that would provide amenities such as a restaurant.
“I think it offers a real opportunity to make downtown more lively,” Farkas said.
“I don’t think this is a project we should fully fund on our own,” Gallagher said. She wants to pursue discussions with developers to see if a public/private partnership could be created to build the structure, allowing the county to move up its timeline.