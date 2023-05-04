The difference between a $53.3 million request from Pitt County Schools and the $50.13 in the proposed allotment from Pitt County is eight new counseling and social work positions and significant facility improvements.

Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker reviewed details of the system's proposal with the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday during the board's series of workshops on funding requests. The board will decide if requests merit changes to the staff proposal it heard on Monday for 2023-24 fiscal year budget. A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for June 6.


