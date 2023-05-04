The difference between a $53.3 million request from Pitt County Schools and the $50.13 in the proposed allotment from Pitt County is eight new counseling and social work positions and significant facility improvements.
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker reviewed details of the system's proposal with the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday during the board's series of workshops on funding requests. The board will decide if requests merit changes to the staff proposal it heard on Monday for 2023-24 fiscal year budget. A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for June 6.
“Last year you took great care of us, we appreciate that. We were able to do a lot of great things,” Lenker said.
The school system's request represents an increase of 13.7% over last year, when schools received about $45.4 million from commissioners. It is broken down into current expenses of $51.78 million; capital expenditures, $1.2 million; and rent paid to the county for administrative office, $340,000.
Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher recommended a nearly $50.13 million budget; current expenses $48.8 million; capital expenditures, $1 million; and rent, $340,000. The proposed allocation is $3.2 million less than what the school system requested but $4.7 more than the schools received last year.
“Public schools, a lot of things, have been a major challenge for a lot of people the last couple of years,” Lenker said. “We appreciate all the support we had getting our feet back under us.”
The additional county dollars includes $731,000 to fund five school nurse positions and match federal funding for five other nursing positions; $743,412 for increased teacher supplemental pay and nearly $1.8 million for fixed-cost salary increases for locally funded position — an amount that will correspond to expected increase for state funding teaching posts.
The proposed county budget doesn’t include $680,896 to add eight school counselors and social workers or $2.3 million in fixed facilities cost. Lenker said needs such as roof repairs, heating and air conditioning maintenance, fuel expenditures and others are all increasing.
Lenker said it’s expected that about 1,000 Pitt County students will attend 15 charter schools plus the ECU Community School and the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience in the 2023-24 school year, requiring Pitt County Schools to transfer an estimated $1.8 million to those institutions.
While the community school and NERSBA are counted as charter schools, Lenker said he considers them partner institutions that are extensions of Pitt County Schools.
Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn said he was surprised to see Pitt County dollars go to charter schools outside the county.
Lenker said state rules require the public school system of where a student lives to send money to the charter school a student whether it’s their county residence or not.
PCC request
Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse delivered his presentation in less than 10 minutes. The county’s proposed budget for the college is $6.88 million. It's an increase over last year's funding but $117,553 less than the $6.95 million requested.
The county’s budget will fund $65,997 for an expected 5 percent salary increase for locally funded employees and $281,360 for new operational and utility costs associated with opening the new Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement.
It did not fund PCC’s request to add a police officer position for the Early College High School. The officer’s salary and benefits would be $65,653, and an additional $51,900 dollars is needed to purchase a vehicle and equipment.
Gallagher said Monday she didn’t include the position because the Early College High School is part of Pitt County Schools and believes PCC and the school system should work out the arrangement.
Solid waste
Solid Waste and Recycling Director John Demary recommended raising the annual residential solid waste fee to $132 from $120. That is a $1 a month increase.
The increase is needed because solid waste’s operational costs, landfill fees and tire disposal fees are increasing, he said. Equipment and vehicles also need to be replaced.
Demary said he also wants to implement a household hazardous waste collection program to make it easier for people to dispose of pesticides and other household chemicals.
The residential fee is a flat rate, he said. There is no charge for residential garbage picked up by municipalities, private haulers or what residents bring to convenience sites.
Residential waste also includes furniture, junk, clothes, boxes and any materials that are not construction or demolition debris. There also is no charge for yard waste, electronics and TV, recyclables.
The tipping fees remain unchanged for commercial/nonresidential waste, construction and debris demolition and other construction-related materials.