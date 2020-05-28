Pitt County recorded its highest single-day total for positive COVID-19 tests last week at 13, according to information released by the health department on Wednesday. Neither the state nor county reported any new cases locally between Tuesday and Wednesday, however.
The news came on the same day Uptown Greenville held its first socially-distanced Umbrella Market and Pitt County Schools officials announced their plan to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies starting on Monday is a go. The schools initially announced the plan earlier this month, before Gov. Roy Cooper issued Phase 2 of the state’s directives to gradually lift virus control measures.
Phase 2 prohibits most indoor gatherings greater than 10 and outdoor gatherings greater than 25. However, it exempts commerce like that conducted at the outdoor market, and it exempts educational institutions from the mass gathering limits, schools spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson said on Wednesday.
The graduation ceremonies will be held at each of the high schools’ football fields, with just two family members per graduate allowed to attend. Social distancing and use of face coverings will be enforced, and larger schools will divide students into two ceremonies. Attendance will be strictly limited, with no access to media, although each ceremony will be streamed live.
As of Wednesday, Pitt County was reporting the cumulative positive testing total for COVID-19 was at 263 since March 12, when the first cases were confirmed. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was reporting the number was at 267. Neither total had risen from the previous day.
However, data detailing the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed by testing date showed that 13 people tested on May 20 were positive for the virus, the highest one-day total so far. The data released Wednesday also showed that tests given on May 13, 15, and 18 showed that 10 people were positive each day. Seven people tested on Thursday were positive, four each tested on Friday and Sunday were positive, and two each tested on Saturday and Monday were positive.
The numbers likely will change as more testing results are returned, officials said.
A total of 2,967 people have been tested for COVID-19, 263 tests have returned positive and 704 tests have returned negative, Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said.
Previously, negative and positive test results were faxed to the county health department, but now all results are going directly the state Electronic Disease System, Silvernail said. He said it is estimated that Pitt County is at least 1,000 negative test results behind due to how North Carolina changed the data flow.
Uptown Greenville director Meredith Hawke said she hopes the Umbrella Market, held at Five Point Plaza 5-8 p.m. on Wednesdays, will encourage community members to carefully return to outdoor events.
“Our goal is to just reintroduce the idea of supporting local to the community, who have been so diligent to support local while in a stay-at-home order, and now is the chance to encourage them to come back and start to re-acclimate to outdoor events,” Hawke said.
Previously the market has had 60 vendors, and this year it will have about 30 in order to ensure proper social distancing. There will be sanitation stations, and vendors are encouraged to wear proper masks and gloves.
Food trucks and beverage stands that were at the market in previous years will be introduced later on, Hawke said. Many vendors are offering pre-orders through their personal websites, Hawke said.
In the past there has been live music at the market. At this time musicians will not be brought to the market to prevent people from congregating, Hawke said.
The market typically saw between 500-1,000 people per event, Hawke said. This year the market will have a grab-and-go style encouraging people not to congregate.
“As we move into more phases of the governor’s new safer-at-home order, we will start to incorporate other vendors, but at this time it’s more of a come through the market, grab your groceries, grab to go from a restaurant locally or dine-in and then head home and enjoy your purchases,” Hawke said.
Ayra Sundbom, co-owner of Bearadise Farm in Macclesfield, said at the market on Wednesday that protecting customers was essential.
“I mean it’s scary to go outside right now, but when this all happened we thought, we’re a food provider, we’re a meat farm and there’s a lot of meat shortages happening right now, so we’re trying to do a service to our community in the safest way possible, so we’re here with our masks on,” Sundbom said.
Billy Harding of Southside Farms in Chocowinity said he and his staff are wearing gloves and masks and all items are picked by one person.
“At this point, its kinda like, let’s just get back to normal. I know they’re trying to protect people, but yeah I’m tired of it too. It has in some ways helped my farm. We’ve had our best year ever, especially people coming to our farm to pick strawberries or coming out for recreation,” Harding said.
Medical student Mansi Trivedi said she liked that the market offered an open space to shop. “If I want to get my produce, I feel like I would feel better getting it from a place like this where it’s open rather than grocery stores and things like that where it’s more contained,” Trivedi said.
Greenville musician Noelle Smith said she felt safe because I of the number of precautions that were plainly visible, like markings and hand sanitizer.
“I see a lot of masks out here and I can tell that Uptown Greenville has taken a lot of measures to make sure everybody is spacing the proper distance apart with the tape on the ground. Yeah so I still feel safe here definitely,” Smith said.