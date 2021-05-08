Pitt County Schools on Friday reported 31 new on-campus cases of COVID-19. More than a third of those were at E.B. Aycock Middle School, which remains closed to eighth-graders through May 11.
Aycock reported 11 new cases from April 30-May 6, following a report of nine cases from April 23-29.
For the reporting period that ended Thursday, one staff member and 30 students on campuses throughout the district tested positive for the virus, and there were 160 quarantines. This compares with 22 on-campus cases and 198 quarantines during the previous reporting period.
Pactolus School reported six cases and J.H. Rose High School, three. Ayden-Grifton, C.M. Eppes, Creekside, D.H. Conley, Farmville Central, Ridgewood, South Greenville and Wellcome Middle reported one or two cases each. The report indicated there were no clusters, defined as five or more related cases.
When staff and students on and off of campus are taken into account, the district reported a total of 77 active cases of COVID-19, with 705 quarantines for the combined groups. This represents the fourth consecutive increase in cases after more than six weeks of declines in numbers.
These numbers were based on real-time data as of 5 p.m. Friday. This compares with 74 active cases and 605 quarantines the previous week.
Among staff and students both on and off campus, 27 of the district’s 38 schools reported active cases. Fourteen cases were reported among students or staff at Aycock, which reported 174 quarantines. Seven cases were reported at South Central High School and six at Rose.
Friday’s real-time data showed quarantines among students or staff at every school in the district except Innovation Early College High School. Two schools reported 40 or more quarantines.
Real-time data depends on self-reporting from virtual students and staff.
The weekly dashboard can be viewed at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430. Real-time data can be viewed at http://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.