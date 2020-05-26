Pitt County officials are seeking input in the development of a land-use plan to guide growth along N.C. 43 between Greenville and Chicod.
The county posted an online survey at www.pittcountync.gov/survey to gather insight into the development residents and other stakeholders would like to see in the corridor, a news release said. It also seeks gather input regarding the strengths, opportunities and challenges within the corridor.
The county is creating the land-use plan in collaboration with the Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, the City of Greenville and the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The study area is approximately 9.5 miles in length, extending from Charles Boulevard in Greenville to just south of the intersection with Stokestown-St. Johns Road in Chicod. The highway primarily is a two-lane roadway that includes a center turn lane on the northern end.
N.C. DOT is proposing to widen the northern end of the corridor between Charles Boulevard and Worthington Road to a four-lane, raised median, divided roadway. The corridor is experiencing significant growth in residential and commercial development, and the proposed infrastructure improvements will present many additional development opportunities.
The intent of the land-use plan is to guide anticipated growth and development along the corridor, particularly at major intersections such as Hollywood Crossroads, Cox Crossing and Chicod, the news release said.
The survey gives residents, business and property owners the opportunity to help craft the plan and guide growth and development, the release said.
For more information, visit www.pittcountync.gov/nc43southplan or contact Eric Gooby, senior planner with Pitt County Planning and Development at 902-3250 or eric.gooby@pittcountync.gov.