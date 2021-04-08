As the vaccine for COVID-19 has become more readily available in Pitt County, demand for it has dropped, according to Dr. John Silvernail, director of Pitt County Health Department.
“I think sometimes, the forbidden fruit is the sweetest — when we didn’t have enough to go around, everyone wanted it,” Silvernail said during his weekly COVID update via Zoom. “Now that we have adequate supplies we are seeing a decrease in demand around the county.”
The drop in interest is disappointing because there are still many people vulnerable to the disease, Silvernail said. To date, Pitt County has had 82,000 vaccinations.
“If you combine our fully vaccinated population and the number of cases (of COIVID) there is some degree of overlap, but that means about 30 percent of our population has immunity — three out of ten people,” he said.
“That also means seven out of 10 people are still susceptible to the virus — so there is plenty of room for this virus to circulate. We do need to continue to take steps to protect ourselves as we vaccinate our way through the population,” Silvernail said.
The vaccine soon will be available at CVS and Harris Teeter, as it already is at area Walgreens. But some people are waiting for the vaccine to get to their private physicians office, Silvernail said.
He encouraged everyone to get the vaccination as soon as possible to ward off variants of the disease seen in other parts of the country and the world
“The more the virus circulates and replicates itself, the greater the chance is that a new variant can emerge,” he said. “By slowing the amount of cases, we reduce the risk of a more transmissible or more severe variant from appearing.”
Silvernail said there was a slight increase recently in the number of COIVID tests coming back positive, but nothing like the spike the county saw in January.
“Over the past two weeks, there have been an average of 18.7 cases per day, which is up slightly from cases being reported at the end of March,” he said.
Silvernail doesn’t think variants of COVID-19 are to blame for the slight bump. He said at Vidant, where much of the county’s testing has been done, random samplings are examined to look for variants.
“We did find two of the South African variants here in Pitt County. Those have been sent off to the CDC for verification. To my knowledge we haven’t found any more of the variants here,” he said.
Silvernail is hopeful that the county may have already ridden through “that little spring bump,” health experts were expecting. COVID cases have followed the typical flu curve, which tends to go up slightly in the spring.
He reminded residents that COVID-19 symptoms can mimic allergy symptoms.
“If you are taking something for your allergies and things don’t seem to be improving, you probably should consider getting yourself tested for COVID,” he said.
He also said it is a good idea to get tested if you think you might have COVID before receiving the vaccination.
As a part of National Public Health Week, the health department gave away 100 free COVID testing kits on its front lawn Wednesday in conjunction with the Say Yes! to the COVID Test campaign.
“We’ve decided to make this Public Health Month at the Pitt County Health Department after this year-long-plus battle with COVID,” Silvernail said, thanking public health workers for their dedication.
The health department, along with local partners, eventually will distribute 40,000 of the Say Yes! test kits throughout the county. Each test kit has a total 25 tests, designed for two people in a home to test themselves three times a week for about a month.
“The one place our protective measures break down is in the home,” he said. “When we get around people we are comfortable with, we let our guard down.”
One of the goals of the study is to reduce transmission of the disease among members of the same household.
The test kits are free and are for those living in Pitt County. More information can be found at pittcountync.gov.
Silvernail said the virus’ effect on Pitt County over the past year is hard to measure.
The impact is more than the 18,304 cases, 86 deaths and 17,956 people who have recovered, he said.
“These factors describe the physical footprint of the disease but not the social, psychological, educational and economic impacts of COVID-19,” Silvernail said. “Those factors are harder to measure but no less important. They have a footprint many times greater than the physical footprint of the disease. These factors will need to be addressed as we continue to recover from COVID-19.”