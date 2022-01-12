The public health director’s report on historically high COVID transmission rates prompted a request by a county commissioner to clarify that the latest wave causes less severe illness.
Dr. John Silvernail told the Pitt County Commissioners on Monday that the county had seen 4,959 new cases of the virus in the last 14 days. The percent positive rate in tests jumped from 20 percent on Jan. 3, which Silvernail called historic, to 32 percent for Monday, although no fatalities have been reported.
Silvernail also presented stratified fatality rates as of Jan. 4. Of the 146 deaths resulting from COVID-19 in Pitt County, 68 people were 75 and up, 42 were 65-74, 29 were 50-64 and 7 were 25-49. No one under 25 has died of the virus in Pitt County.
Silvernail also presented stratified fatality rates based on race, which he considered a matter of interest. Most deaths have come to white people, with 86 deaths in 19,612 cases reported among whites — about .44 percent.
Forty-nine of the 5,497 black people who have been infected had died, a rate of about .89 percent, more than twice as high as the rate in white people.
Commissioner Tom Coulson questioned what message is being sent with COVID reports.
“I do not want to dismiss COVID,” Coulson said. “I know it is a real disease, I know it is a problem. I believe that many of the people there, the older people, they died with COVID not because of it. I know you try to keep things pretty clean and everything but there is one thing I think a lot of people are confused with, and I think your statistics here show it. We are still at 146 deaths and it has been stable for several weeks.”
“It is an indication across the country, and across the world and where (omicron) originated in South Africa, it all appears the omicron is not nearly as severe. It does not enter into the lower lungs, it affects the upper lungs and nasal passage more so than anything. The majority of people who get it are going to have very minor symptoms.”
Coulson said that presenting people with too many statistics can confuse them.
“I think when you hit the public with a lot of statistics, many of the do not understand statistics and get confused,” Coulson said. “They stay worried. I think the message from government has been fear and panic over COVID. It is not going to go away, we are going to have live with it the rest of our lives in some way or another. Yes, we can live smart.”
Silvernail said he agrees that in most individuals omicron is a milder, more infectious version of COVID.
“Those that I know that have had omicron so far have had mild disease,” Silvernail said. “Whether that is due to prior exposure, vaccine or both is hard to say. It does appear to at least be having a mild impact. Hospitalizations in the Vidant system are up some but relative to the number of cases if this were a delta wave.”
Coulson asked for that to be the message put out by health departments. Silvernail replied.
“I report the cases as they come,” Silvernail said. “Case fatalities, deaths, there are always misclassification in epidemiology and the classification of deaths and we can argue about that. We are trying to apply the definition as given to us.”
Hospital officials at Vidant and elsewhere also report that omicron does cause severe illness among people who are not vaccinated, and all be a few people in intensive care are not vaccinated. Only about half of Pitt County’s residents are vaccinated.
A pending definition by the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists will likely increase Pitt County’s death toll by 20 percent, Silvernail said.
“Instead of there being a two-week period of recovery there now has to be 30 days recovery under that new definition,” Silvernail said. “That is what the state has suggested. Those are decisions made above my level and as the local health director I have to use the definitions that are given to me by these national organizations.”
Coulson said he simply does not want people to panic.
Commissioner Chris Nunnally asked that the Health Department present the public with a digestible piece of information for the general public pursuant to new quarantine guidelines put out by the Center for Disease Control. Silvernail said that the department has developed a flow chart for that purpose.
Silvernail also told the board that 51 percent of Pitt County residents are fully vaccinated, but that the number does not include individuals who have received boosters.