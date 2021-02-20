Pitt County has an interested buyer for a shell industrial building but has to get public input before finalizing the deal.
The Board of Commissioners announced a public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 1 so people can weigh in on whether the county’s plan to sell the building will promote economic development in the community.
Following the hearing, the board will determine the market value of the property and vote to authorize the transfer, County Manager Scott Elliott said.
The vote cannot occur until later in the week because state rules governing virtual meetings give the public 24 hours after a hearing to submit written comments, County Attorney Janis Gallagher said.
“We are working closely with the client and our other community partners and there are several pieces that need to fall into place beside this conveyance. It is in the works,” Elliott said.
“We are optimistic that we will be able to close the deal and meet the client’s needs at some point in the near future.”
The 51,000-square-foot shell building, located in Indigreen Corporate Park, was completed in 2018 at a cost of $2.4 million, according to reports at the time of its construction. Located on seven acres, the building can be expanded to more than 200,000 square feet if a buyer needs more space, Elliott said.
The sale is contingent on the would-be buyer, who is an economic development client, reaching agreements with other community partners. Elliott said he could not disclose who the partners are and what the potential buyer is seeking from those partners.
A notification of the meeting said the county will convey the building to a client for $2.05 million. The ad states the client’s total investment would be $5 million and would create between 150-200 new jobs in the county with an average salary of $100,000. The county also is considering an incentive of up to $50,000 toward utility improvements.
Elliott said the 150-200 jobs likely will include a mix of locally hired individuals and workers who come with the client.
The community would benefit from the sale by having a building owned by the county placed on the county tax rolls along with the creation of new jobs above the county’s average salary, the advertisement said.
Since the March 1 meeting is virtual, anyone who wants to participate is asked to call the clerk to the Board of Commissioners up to two hours prior to the meeting to receive instructions on how to participate virtually. The telephone number is 902-2950.
Written comments also can be submitted by emailing them to Kimberly.Hines@pittcountync.gov or mailing them to Clerk to the Board, Pitt County, 1717 W. Fifth St., Greenville, NC 27834.
The meeting can be viewed by the public on Suddenlink channel 13; the Pitt County YouTube channel, www.YouTube.com/PittCountyNC; or one of the official Pitt County Facebook pages.