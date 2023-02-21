...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust to 20 to 30 mph today, peaking early
this afternoon. The gusty winds combined with minimum relative
humidity values between 35 and 45 percent this afternoon may lead
to adverse fire behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Pitt County commissioners directed staff to explore the creation of a special tax district that could raise enough revenue to pay for the construction of a new fire station for the Town of Farmville.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally, who offered the suggestion, said it’s a way to ensure the people using the service would fund it.
By combining the tax bases of the town with the unincorporated area it services, a tax could be implemented that raises sufficient revenue without overburdening the taxpayers, he said.
“If we start nibbling at the problem a little bit, start trying to think outside the box, maybe we can get to where it seems manageable,” Nunnally said.
Farmville Town Manager David P. Hodgkins, who was accompanied by Mayor John Moore, Town Commissioner Alma Hobbs and Fire Chief Tommy Brady Jr., discussed the town’s fire service needs at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
“We are in dire need of a fire station in Farmville,” said Hodgkins. “The current station was built in 1928, it is not ADA accessible, it’s poorly located within the downtown area of our town and cannot be expanded … it’s way outdated.”
The town is growing and there are a lot of development pressures, he said. However, the town has limited resources.
“We have examined various sources of revenue for the department,” Hodgkins said. The town needs partners, such as Pitt County.
Commissioner Tom Coulson asked Hodgkins if he was familiar with the new department built by Eastern Pines Fire-Rescue Department.
Eastern Pines sought similar financial assistance from the county.
“There was a big community effort to expand it and we finally agreed to a huge tax increase only in Eastern Pines,” Coulson said. Could Farmville benefit from a similar localized tax increase, he asked.
Farmville Fire Department serves both the town and a large swath of the incorporated area surrounding it.
Brady said the department’s territory extends to the Greene County line on one side and areas within six miles of the town limits extending to Bell Arthur, Fountain and Falkland.
The unincorporated areas are in a fire service district that currently pays a tax of 6 cents per $100 property value and raises slightly more than $89,000 annually, according to county budget information. The county collects that money and pays it to the town for fire service, Gallagher said.
Eastern Pines fire district tax rate is 7.75 cents per $100 valuation and raising more than $664,000.
Nunnally asked if the town had a fire tax within its corporate limits. Hodgkins said no and that a penny would generate a very small amount of revenue, about $40,000.
Hodgkins said the town doesn’t have a large tax base so a significant rate would be needed to fund the new station.
Hodgkins said the town is looking at multiple partnerships, including a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. State Sen. Kandie Smith introduced legislation last week that would appropriate about $7 million in state funding for the project. Hodgkins said he expects securing that funding will be a lengthy process.
The town has already funded the development plans and selected a site, property the department owns at 6101 May Blvd. The project’s current cost is $8.25 million.
Hodgkins said the project will have to be financed. Town officials want to secure funding to cover the payments.
That is when Nunnally recommended the creation of a special tax district made of the combined tax bases of the existing fire service district and the town.