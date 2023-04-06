Changes at a city park have ignited a court battle between tennis and pickleball.
While there has been no legal action, players of both sports are claiming that the courts at Elm Street Park should be reserved for them.
At issue is last month’s closure of three of the park’s six tennis courts to make room for pickleball. The conversion, which will result in eight pickleball courts, is scheduled to be complete by mid-April.
“There’s usually a big wait over (for a court) at Elm Street, and it’s going to be even bigger now,” said Rodney Bailey, president of the Downeast Community Tennis Association, a local affiliate of the United States Tennis Association that aims to grow tennis in Pitt County.
“I didn’t know until they had started working on them,” he said. “They started taking the tennis courts down; that’s when I found out.”
Local tennis enthusiasts have organized a group called Save Greenville Tennis in opposition to the changes. Greenville native Tommy Paul, who is ranked among the top 20 professional tennis players in the world, recorded a short video for the group, in which he asks the City Council to keep the courts at Elm Street, where he grew up playing, for tennis.
Members of the group have said the construction project came as a surprise to them. Tennis player Lettie Micheletto, who helps maintain the Save Greenville Tennis Facebook page, said she had not heard any City Council discussions of court renovations.
“It just seemed so sudden,” she said. “Typically when you’re going to take a facility away that’s paid for with tax dollars, you do some kind of survey or you reach out to people in the community that it’s going to affect. We just feel like we were kind of blindsided by it.”
But Greenville Recreation and Parks Director Don Octigan said the decision, which council approved March 6 as part of a budget ordinance amendment, was not a quick one.
“We’ve been offering pickleball for 10 years,” he said, adding that the sport is offered at several of the city’s indoor recreation facilities, including Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center, Sports Connection, H. Boyd Lee Park and South Greenville Recreation Center. “We’re pretty much at capacity when it comes to programming.”
Octigan said a study that began in 2022 for the city’s Recreation and Parks master plan showed that facilities were lacking for pickleball, which is considered one of the country’s fastest-growing sports. The city’s Recreation and Parks Department had one outdoor pickleball court, compared with 18 outdoor tennis courts.
“Based on national Recreation and Park Association standards of communities similar to the population of Greenville, we were six (pickleball) courts short of where we should be,” he said, adding that the same NRPA standard showed the city had a surplus of four tennis courts.
Jeanette Roth, who took her first pickleball lesson about three years ago at Boyd Lee Park, sees the additional outdoor courts as long overdue. After competing in tournaments across the state, Roth was surprised that Greenville had only one outdoor pickleball court, located at Peppermint Park.
“There have been conversations among the pickleball people for some time,” she said. “The sport is picking up so quickly. Greenville really needs to look at some better courts that are available for people to play.”
Octigan said one of the reasons for converting three of the Elm Street courts is the number of pickleball players already using the tennis courts for games. Two of the courts were lined for pickleball (in addition to tennis) already, but there were no permanent nets. He said three courts at Elm Street were selected for conversion over those at River Birch to avoid creating conflicts with the city’s tennis programming there.
“What this does with adding these pickleball courts is it allows a dedicated space for pickleball, which will open up our tennis courts for tennis,” he said. “That, to me, is a win for both sports.”
But members of the tennis community say they are losing ground. Micheletto said the number of outdoor tennis courts had already been reduced because of the location of the new community pool, which opened last year.
“They took out courts (in west Greenville) to put in a pool, and those were courts that were actively used,” she said. “I love the idea of a pool (but) why do you have to take out tennis courts?”
Bailey said the west Greenville courts were often used for tennis lessons, and East Carolina University students have used courts on Elm Street for club tennis. Considering that some city recreation departments in the state have both clay courts and hard courts for tennis, he disagrees with the idea that Greenville has more courts than it needs.
“I don’t see that at all,” he said. “I do see tennis going the way basketball did. They don’t have any city outdoor basketball courts in Greenville, and I think that’s the way tennis is going if something doesn’t happen.”
Octigan said people responding to an online survey and those attending Recreation and Parks Department master plan workshops last fall indicated that pickleball needed to be more of a priority. But building a new facility in an existing park would cost an estimated $750,000, compared with about a $75,000 expenditure to convert courts at Elm Street for use.
The current project appears to be coming in under budget at $67,000, he said, adding that there are no plans to convert the three remaining tennis courts at Elm Street to pickleball courts.
Why can’t the two sports co-exist? One reason is that tennis courts are much larger than pickleball courts, and the nets for tennis are higher. Another reason is related to tournaments.
Bailey said USTA regulations do not permit tournament play on tennis courts that also are lined for pickleball. He said that having fewer tennis courts at Elm Street puts the city at a disadvantage in terms of hosting events like the USTA-NC Juniors State Championships, which were held in Greenville last year.
Octigan said the tournament, which Greenville is scheduled to host again this summer, will have sufficient courts at River Birch and Evans Park and that nearby courts at J.H. Rose High School could be used if needed.
Roth, who plans to compete in the upcoming U.S. Open Pickleball Tournament in Florida, said having eight designated pickleball courts at Elm Street could open doors for Greenville to host tournaments.
“More people are entering tournaments and younger people are participating,” she said. “To have Greenville increase the opportunities for pickleball could potentially also bring in revenue, if we were to be able to host some tournaments.”
But those who oppose the changes at Elm Street say pickleball will bring additional noise to the park, which is located beside a church and adjacent to a neighborhood.
“As we did some research about courts that were converted to pickleball in other communities, we noticed there were a lot of communities that ended up with noise complaints and lawsuits or asking the city to come in and building fencing that prevents sound from coming through,” Micheletto said. “The noise level from pickleball is very different from the noise level from tennis. I don’t know how the neighbors are going to react.”
Octigan said the city has not received noise complaints from people who live near the pickleball court at Peppermint Park.
“We do the best we can to meet the needs of the community and to provide the most diverse recreation opportunities we can,” he said. “We love the passion that tennis players have and the passion that pickleball players have. We’ve seen that from both sides. We can certainly continue to work with both.”