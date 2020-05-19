Judicial officials are working toward a June 1 reopening at the Pitt County Courthouse, but proceedings will not be business as usual.
A committee led by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount is working to establish schedules and protocols to address a backlog of criminal and civil case that has grown since courthouses across the state curtailed activity in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
State Chief Justice Cheri Beasley ordered most proceedings to be continued until June 1 or after. Blount said officials must address more than a thousand criminal cases, and nearly a thousand cases must go before the grand jury.
The initial focus of the COVID-19 Courthouse Advisory Committee appointed by Blount is how to calendar cases in a manner that reduces the number of people in the courtroom and at the courthouse at any time, Blount said.
“It was important for our local courthouse and the stakeholders and the public at large ... to address the courthouse and courthouse related issues in a responsible manner before the courts were allowed to reopen and resume some of our activities,” Blount said.
The committee is working on a plan that will be announced in the near future, he said. It has been decided already there will be no jury trials during the month of June.
Criminal jury calendars may have 20-30 cases a week when they start back up, and criminal administrative calendars may have over 100 cases a day, Blount said. The committee has to figure out a system that will allow them to conduct business safely, he said.
Since March, officials have conducted limited session every Tuesday and Thursday. Only one case is allowed in a courtroom at a time and officials hold 6-10 hearings a day.
The committee will address how many people can safely be allowed into a courtroom going forward. Currently Superior Court is being held in one courtroom that the county cleans before and after each session. Those who choose to do so wear masks, social distancing is practiced and witnesses are affirmed instead of putting their hand on the Bible.
Only one case is addressed at a time, Blount said. He has limited the number of individuals allowed in the courtroom during proceedings to the clerk of court, two to three bailiffs, two to three attorneys, criminal defendant and a probation officer. Recording equipment is being used instead of a court reporter until court reopens.
When court is reopened, Blount expects that all three superior courtrooms will be utilized and Superior Court will be conducted five days a week. Blount doesn’t know at this time how long it will take to catch up, he said.
“It’s very difficult to say other than we’re gonna work as hard as we can but work in a responsible manner to figure out how we can safely conduct jury trials here in Pitt County, and that’s one of the functions of this committee would be to allow us to figure out the safest way to resume the functions of the court, whether its showing up for a hearing or conducting a trial,” Blount said.
Chief District Court Judge Galen Braddy, and vice chairman on the COVID-19 committee, said custody hearings, juvenile cases, abuse, neglect and dependency cases and first appearances have been ongoing since the shutdown. Officials are using online meeting tools for some proceedings.
“We have had a number of complaints of parents who are not complying with existing orders during this pandemic by not allowing the other parent to see the children or child, and we feel that is very urgent ... so we’re trying to come up with creative ways to get these hearings accomplished,” Braddy said.
The courthouse will gradually reopen as provisions are put in place, Braddy said. Equipment such as thermometers may be used to test temperatures before people enter the courthouse, and everyone may be required to wear a mask.
To reduce attack the largest backlogs, courtrooms could be designated specifically to handle traffic matters, probable cause and felony matters, Braddy said.
“As far as numbers in traffic courts, its in the thousands of cases ... a lot of those are speeding tickets, insurance, failure to maintain insurance on vehicles, expired registrations, no operators license as a result of impaired driving,” Braddy said.