When National School Nurse Week began during National Teacher Appreciation Week, it was not hard to imagine which group was likely to be forgotten. After all, teachers often find their place at the front of the classroom, while much of a school nurse’s work is accomplished behind the curtain.
But the coronavirus pandemic has pushed these health care professionals onto center stage, increasing not only their workload but their visibility in the community. People who in the past may have been unaware that there was a day (May 12) or a week (May 6-12) to honor school nurses have this year offered thank-yous and gifts in celebration of these front-line workers.
“I definitely have felt more valued than I ever have,” said Virginia Powell, who has served as school nurse at D.H. Conley High School for nearly three years.
While the first recorded school nursing in the state was offered more than a century ago, COVID-19 has served as a reminder of the vital role nurses play in education.
“It really has pushed school nursing to the forefront, not just here in Pitt County but across the state and our nation,” said Felicia Mosley-Williams, who has served as school nurse program manager at Vidant Health for three years.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty told fellow members of the Board of Education last week that school nurses have showed “incredible leadership” during the pandemic.
“I believe our children in Pitt County Schools had more opportunities for face-to-face education because of what they were able to do,” she said.
Pitt County Schools has about two dozen school nurses and nurse extenders who cover more than three dozen public schools. That is more than three times the number of registered nurses serving the county’s public schools when the local hospital partnered with the district to create the School Health Program in the 1990s.
As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, that ongoing partnership with Vidant Medical Center has grown from six nurses at 19 elementary schools to 21 nurses covering every school in the district.
Mosley-Williams, who has 20 years of school nursing experience, said the unique partnership helps the district to provide approximately one nurse for every 1,150 students. Schools with larger student populations, including Conley, J.H. Rose and South Central high schools, have one nurse each, while smaller schools share nurses.
But in a year when the role of a school nurse has been viewed as critical for keeping schools open, some state lawmakers are hoping to put an end to nurse sharing. House Bill 348, co-signed by District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas of Greenville, proposes to have one nurse for every school, which mirrors the recommendation of the American Academy of Pediatrics. The National Association of School Nurses goes a step further, recommending a ratio of one nurse for every 750 students in the general population.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ 2019-20 annual survey of school health services, fewer than half the local educational agencies in the state meet the 750:1 ratio. In addition to Pitt County, several surrounding counties, including Wilson, Beaufort, Lenoir and Craven, also have a higher student-to-nurse ratio.
The NSNA recommends an even lower student-to-nurse ratio for schools with student populations that require daily professional nursing.
Mosley-Williams said today’s schools have students with more serious health care needs than public schools of the past. School nurses spend a large portion of their time managing cases of students with chronic health needs, including asthma, diabetes and seizure disorders.
Ashley Bryant, who has worked as a nurse at A.G. Cox Middle and Belvoir Elementary schools for nearly three years, said that even before COVID-19, demands on school nurses were increasing. In the last decade, nurses have helped to lead their schools’ responses to new state requirements including concussion protocols and emergency epinephrine auto-injectors.
“I think the school nurse before was looked at like your Band-Aid nurse,” Bryant said. “Go to the nurse if your stomach hurts.”
Rachel Parkerson, a nurse at Eastern Elementary and Wellcome Middle schools, agreed.
“I think people think that we’re Band-Aid pushers,” she said. “It’s a lot more than that.”
With school nurses assuming more of a case-management role as well as dividing their time between two or more schools, an estimated 60 percent of medical procedures conducted in schools are performed by employees other than nurses, according to a 2017 report by the North Carolina General Assembly’s Program Evaluation Division. Mosely-Williams said that is a fair estimate as nurses have had to delegate tasks including urinary catherizations and gastronomy tube feedings to unlicensed personnel.
“Those are tasks that the North Carolina Board of Nursing allows school nurses to delegate to others,” she said.
“If there are a lot of students outside the (nurse’s) door that need a Band-Aid or need to call home, anyone can really do that. It doesn’t take a nursing degree or nursing licensure to do that,” Mosley-Williams said, adding that a case-management emphasis helps to ensure that students with chronic health conditions can stay in school and out of the emergency room.
“(Nurses) are making sure that their (student’s) chronic health condition doesn’t become a barrier to learning and academic success," she said.
Over the last year, school nurses have spent a large portion of their time managing COVID-19 cases. School board members were told in December that the virus was consuming up to 90 percent of school nurses’ time.
“They’ve been working overtime since COVID has been on the scene,” Mosley-Williams said. “They’ve been working not only throughout the school day but on weekends.”
Pitt County Schools Director of Student Services Karen Harrington, said that while school nurses are accustomed to increasing demands, “never before have we been challenged to this level.
“This year, our nurses never stopped working — even when the rest of the system was in quarantine,” she said.
Powell said the addition of the nurse extenders, along with support from other school personnel, has helped nurses to keep up with increasing demands on their time. Still, she misses the interactions that she once had with students.
“It’s really good to continue to build those relationships with kids that need it,” she said. “Now that things have died down, it feels like we’re able to do more of what we really love to do, which is just be there for the kids.”
It is those types of interaction which drew Parkerson to school nursing, which is generally a less lucrative career than nursing in other settings, such as hospitals.
“I love children. I love nursing. To have a job that allows me to do both has just been a blessing,” she said. “I say a lot that a bad day in school health is better than a great day anywhere else.”