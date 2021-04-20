New COVID-19 cases in Pitt County rose for the third straight week as state officials are reporting that key metrics leveled off after several weeks of decline. More than 8,000 county residents meanwhile lined up for a vaccination last week.
As of Sunday 50,265 county residents were fully vaccinated, 27.2 percent of the population, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported. A total of 62,270 people had received at least a partial vaccination, about 34.5 percent of the population, compared to 54,127 by April 12.
The numbers included hundreds of East Carolina University students, many who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at mass clinic held April 7-9 at Minges Coliseum.
Now that authorities recommended pausing use of the J&J vaccine to investigate rare instances of blood clotting, the university is providing the Moderna vaccine at a Wednesday-Friday clinic in the Croatan on main campus.
The vaccine is now available to everyone over the age of 16. For appointments, visit vidanthealth/vaccinate, pittcountync.gov, walgreens.com, studenthealth.ecu.edu/covid/ or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.
Most of the state continues to experience significant or substantial community spread of the virus, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported when it released its latest County Alert System data on Friday.
The color-coded alert map showed little change from one released two weeks ago, with one red critical spread county, 20 orange counties with substantial spread and 48 yellow counties with significant spread. There were 30 light yellow counties and one green.
Eighteen counties moved up a tier toward red and 19 counties moved down a tier toward green. Pitt remained yellow, Lenoir was green, Edgecombe was red and Wilson was orange. Officials said more counties need to be moving into the light yellow and green ranges.
“We want to see our trends in new cases, hospitalizations and percent positive of tests decline again,” DHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen said. “The best way we can do that is by having as many people get vaccinated as quickly as possible and keep wearing our masks when out in public.”
Pitt county had 296 new cases of the virus between April 13 and Monday, an average of nearly 42 cases a day over seven days, according to the DHHS dashboard. That compares to 237 new cases of the virus between April 6-12, about 34 cases a day; 158 cases between March 30 and April 5, about 23 cases a day; and 117 new cases between March 23-29, about 17 cases a day.
New cases since January had declined consistently in Pitt County through March 22. The number of deaths remains at 86.
Statewide, 1,380 news cases were reported on Monday, compared to 1,469 on April 12; 1,054 on April 5; 1,372 on March 30; and 1,248 on March 22. The daily high was 11,581 cases on Jan. 9.
About 6.8 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data. That compares to 6.9 percent on April 10 and 6 percent on April 3. The numbers for Pitt County were at 7.1 percent, compared to 5.2 percent on April 10 and 3.6 percent on April 3.
Vidant Health reported 62 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, the same number as last week. Statewide hospitalizations rose to 1,096 on Sunday, compared to 904 last Sunday.
East Carolina University on Monday reported 24 new cases among students and staff April 13-19, compared to 29 between April 6-12.
A total of 63 students were in quarantine or isolation on and off of campus as of Monday, according to ECU’s COVID-19 dashboard, compared to 54 on April 12 and 116 April 5.
Pitt County Schools on Friday reported three new cases and 29 quarantines among on-campus students and staff between April 12-15, the first days back from spring break. Real time data among students and staff on and off campus on Monday showed 48 active cases and 416 quarantines. That compares to 22 active cases and 243 quarantines this time last week.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday showed that outbreaks had ended at Care One Assisted Living in Greenville. Outbreaks continued at three other facilities.