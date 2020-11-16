Pitt County recorded its highest single day of COVID-19 cases in more than a month on Saturday and its daily average of cases rose for a second week, according to data released Monday.
Ninety-one cases were reported on Saturday following 67 on Friday, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Cases last climbed that high on Oct. 7, when there were 107. The single-day high for the county was 163 on Aug. 27.
A total of 376 cases were reported in the seven-day period between Nov. 10-16 for an average of about 54 cases a day. That's up from 333 cases in the previous seven-day period, an average of 48 new cases a day. The average had been falling for four weeks, reaching a low of 33 new cases a day between Oct. 27-Nov. 2.
The total number of virus cases locally since the pandemic began passed the 7,000 mark on Sunday and reached 7,041 on Monday. The county health department reported Monday that 6,288 people are recovered from the virus and 709 cases are active. The number of death held steady since Tuesday, when it grew to 44.
The rise in cases locally followed a statewide trend of increases. North Carolina recorded 19,347 cases between Nov. 10-16, up from 16,832 the previous seven days. The daily average increased from 2,405 to 2,763. It is the 10th week of increases.
The state also recorded a new single-day high for cases on Saturday with 3,885 cases. It's the fifth consecutive week a new one-day high was recorded.
The state on Monday reported positive test rates were at 8.1 percent, up from just under 7 percent last week; Pitt County recorded positive test rates a 6.6 percent, up from just under 6 percent.
A total of 1,424 people were hospitalized statewide with the virus as of Sunday, the last day for which data was available. That is up from 1,169 hospitalizations this time last week, although the state last week changed how it counts hospitalizations resulting in an increase of about 150 cases between Wednesday and Thursday.
Vidant Health reported Monday that 108 people were hospitalized in its facilities, up from 111 last week.
East Carolina University on Monday reported 30 new infections among students and 10 among employees between Nov. 8-14, up from the previous seven days. There were 14 new infections among students and six among employees between Nov. 1-7.
Pitt County Schools on Friday reported eight new school affected cases between Nov. 6-12, down from 15 between Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
A DHHS report on cases at congregant living facilities showed no new outbreaks at facilities in Pitt County. An outbreak at Oakhaven Assisted Living, where six staff and 36 residents were infected and five residents died, was removed from the ongoing listing.
Outbreaks continued at the following locations:
- Care One Assisted Living of Greenville: Six staff and 19 residents; three resident deaths.
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 16 staff and 19 residents; one staff and one resident death.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff and 41 residents.
- Tar River RHA Services: Two staff members.
- Red Oak Assisted Living: Seven staff members and 41 residents, up from two staff members and six residents last week
The Health Department on Thursday had to suspend some of its clinical operations after an employee who works in a shared workspace tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is not a health care provider but does work in an area that supports clinical operations. The employee has not had contact with patients.
Clients who had appointments were contacted directly. Access to prenatal care services, contraceptive supplies and communicable disease services continued, as did Women, Infant and Children and other non-clinical services.
Walk-in clinical services continue to be suspended. Patients, who have questions or immediate needs, should call the Health Department at 252-902-2300.
Drive through COVID testing will continue to be provided at the offices at 201 Government Circle from 1-4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. Testing also is available at Vidant Health offers COVID-19 at Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Health officials also are providing the service at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday–Friday.