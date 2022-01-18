The latest wave of COVID-19 cases is sweeping through local schools systems although neither Greene or Pitt county has changed to remote classes.
Pitt County Schools reported more than 250 cases of COVID-19 on campus last week, a district record that mirrors the spike in the virus across the state and nation.
Two hundred twenty cases were reported among students and 49 among staff on campus from Jan. 7-13, according to the most recent weekly summary. The previous record was 118 cases in September 2021.
Friday’s report reflects a positivity rate of 1 percent among the school district’s 23,235 students and 3,600 staff members.
A real-time dashboard, which totals positive cases and quarantines reported both on and off campus, show 672 students and staff members had active COVID cases on Tuesday.
Nearly 4 percent of Greene County's staff and students had active cases in the weekly report for Jan. 8-14, the most recent available. The report showed 119 total cases with the highest number at Greene Middle School, where there were 44 cases.
Prior to the winter break, Greene County Schools consistently say 10 or fewer cases. The system has about 2,900 students and 390 staff members at six schools.
The increase comes at a time when guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has shifted to no longer require individuals who do not have symptoms to be excluded from school after a close contact. The change applies to districts like Pitt and Greene that require masks.
“The recommendation is that they would test on the day of notification of exposure and as close to day 5 after exposure,” according to the recently revised StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit. “However, due to the lack of availability of tests, this is not required at this time.”
Pitt County Schools' real-time dashboard on Tuesday showed COVID cases and quarantines were reported at every school in the district.
There were 119 quarantines in the Ayden-Grifton attendance area, 383 in the D.H. Conley area, 132 in the Farmville area, 449 in the J.H. Rose area, 230 in the North Pitt area, and 417 in the South Central.
East Carolina University on Monday reported 1,11 cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, 84 among employees and 1,032 among students.
Pitt County Schools began making optional COVID testing available on campus when students returned from break to begin the spring semester. Permission of a parent is required for students to be tested. Offered by MAKO Medical Testing, the tests are available at all school sites and are administered by nurses or other school staff members.
A school spokesperson said that PCR tests available in schools are able to be processed overnight. However, due to increased volume may take as long as 48 hours. Antigen tests, which show results within minutes, are not currently available.
“When we receive the antigen test, we have been told to prioritize those who are symptomatic,” the district said in a statement.
To register for MAKO Medical testing on campus, parents should contact their child’s school.