More changes were announced this week in Pitt County District Court due quarantines and sanitation needs related to an incidence of COVID-19.
District court cases set through Monday will be continued administratively, Chief District Court Judge Galen Braddy announced. First appearances held at the Pitt County Detention Center have resumed and will be held by the clerk of Superior Court or her designee.
Felony first appearances for those individuals who post bond from today through Monday will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb. 23-25 in DC01. Magistrates are asked to alternate the assignment of dates for defendants to report to avoid an influx of first appearances on a particular day.
Requests for ex partes will be heard at 2 p.m. Victims will need to go to the civil clerk’s office and the civil clerk will contact the judge who is assigned to hear them at that time.
Matters outside of those noted above, such as secured or non-secured custody, will need to be addressed by contacting the District Court Judge’s Office at 252-695-7270 or Trial Court Coordinator at 252-695-7271.
Superior Court, Small Claims Court, and hearings before the clerk will remain scheduled. The courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office remain open.
Braddy issued similar orders on Monday.