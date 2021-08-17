The number of people dead in Pitt County from COVID-19 has risen to 104 while the rate of new cases has increased for the sixth week.
COVID deaths reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services remained in the mid 90s locally from May into early August. Last week the number dropped from 96 to 95.
Subsequently, two deaths that occurred in earlier in the year were confirmed to be the result of the virus, according to the Pitt County Health Department. Dates for those deaths were not available.
Seven other deaths confirmed since Aug. 10 occurred more recently: one each on July 12, July 29 and Aug. 9 and two each on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11.
There are multiple possible explanations for the drop in the county’s death toll from 96 to 95 last week, said Amy Hattem, the county's assistant health director.
A death may have been incorrectly reported as a local case initially but later determined to belong to another county, or it was later determined that COVID-19 was not the actual cause of death, Hattem said.
Deaths are reported in the county of residence at the time they occur, regardless of where they occurred, she said.
While the death toll increased by nine, the 14-day rate of new cases increased on Tuesday to 762 per 100,000 people from 583 per 100,000 people on Aug. 11. It’s the sixth week of increases, up from a low of 54 cases per 100,000 on July 7.
A total 741 new cases were recorded in the county over the last seven days, DHHS reported on Tuesday, an average of nearly 106 cases a day. That's up from 636 new cases the previous seven days, an average of about 90 cases a day.
The local average reached nearly 380 new cases a day in February before a vaccine was widely available. It had fallen to closer to six cases a day by June before the delta strain was prevalent.
Seventy-seven new cases were recorded on Monday, DHHS reported. Vidant Health reported Tuesday that 123 people were hospitalized in its facilities as of Sunday. That's up from 98 as of Aug. 9, according to data tracked by The Daily Reflector.
Another negative sign locally is Pitt’s positive testing percentage. As of Sunday, the most recent date for which data was available, 16 percent of tests came back positive. Statewide the figure was 13.5 percent.
State and local officials say low vaccination rates and the more contagious and volatile delta variant of the virus are responsible for the surge in cases.
The widely available COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing infection from the virus, according to public health and hospital officials in Greenville and elsewhere. People who are vaccinated also are far less likely to get sick or need medical attention if they do get infected.
Masks, distancing and hand-washing help prevent infected people from spreading the virus, officials said.
Over the last seven days, 1,442 people received a vaccine shot locally, according to DHHS data reported Tuesday. That's down from 6,579 the previous seven days.
As of Tuesday, 87,507 people in Pitt County had received at least a partial vaccine, about 48 percent of the population, up from 86,065 the same time last week.
At total of 80,607 people here were fully vaccinated, according to Tuesday's data, about 45 percent of the local population.