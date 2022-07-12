Pitt and several neighboring counties continue to see a high level of COVID-19 spread according to the latest data from health officials and state and federal agencies. Two more people also have died from the virus locally since June 25.
The Centers for Disease Control last week placed Pitt among counties with a high level of spread after it had dropped to the medium level for a week. Pitt was at the high level for much of June.
Martin, Beaufort and Washington counties also are seeing high levels of community spread while Edgecombe, Wilson, Greene, Lenoir and Craven were at the medium level on the CDC chart.
When spread is high, health officials recommend wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. They also suggest staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.
Levels are based on data measured June 30 through Wednesday and posted on Thursday. Data for Pitt County showed 289.36 cases per 100,000 people and 17.4 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people. Also, 7.5 percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds were use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.
Pitt is among the 18 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Last week, only four counties qualified as high community level.
The total number of active cases in Pitt County was 523 as of July 6, a 69.81 percent change over seven days, the CDC reported. DHHS reported that one person died in Pitt County on June 25 and another died on July 2, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 151. Prior to June, the last reported death occurred April 16.
Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, medical director of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology at ECU Health said cases tend to be less severe for people who have been vaccinated but the virus still can be deadly.
“Though cases tend to be less severe, COVID is still killing more people than the flu does on a regular basis and is causing a significant amount of morbidity in the outpatient setting.”
Variants, vaccination
From April through June, the BA.2 sub-variant of the omicron variant of the virus of was dominant, but the most recent sequencing data shows BA.4 and BA.5 are now the most prevalent locally. The variants are impacting patients in similar ways, but if cases continue to rise, the virus is given more opportunities to mutate which could help it better evade the body’s immune system, Gallaher noted.
Data shows that 55.9 percent of Pitt County residents are fully vaccinated, and 74.8 percent have received at least one dose. “Vaccination is extremely protective against hospitalization as has held true this entire pandemic. A large majority of ICU patients and patients on ventilators are unvaccinated,” Gallaher said.
Booster vaccines have also indicated stronger protection compared to having only the primary series. As of July 7, of the 99 hospitalized with COVID-19 at ECU Heath, 72 were unvaccinated, of the 12 ICU patients, 10 were unvaccinated and the two patients on ventilators were both unvaccinated. “Vaccination is extremely effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization,” Gallaher said.
Free vaccines are still widely available from pharmacies, health departments, private physicians and ECU Health. Visit ecuhealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/ to schedule a shot through the hospital or call 252-847-8000.
The best way to protect yourself from infection is to receive the primary and booster vaccinations along with following the 3 W’s: Wear, Wait and Wash. “As the variants change, they are moving more toward behaving like an airborne pathogen. We recommend continuing social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands… Nearly 75 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated. Vaccination is extremely effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization,” Gallaher said.
Long COVID
Much is still unknown about the side effects of COVID-19. According to the CDC, nearly one in five American adults who have had COVID-19 are showing symptoms of long COVID, defined as symptoms lasting three or more months after first contracting the virus that they did not have prior to infection.
If you test positive for COVID, Gallaher suggests contacting your primary care provider to see if you qualify for treatment such as monoclonal antibodies. If you do not have a primary care provider, call ECU Health’s free COVID-19 helpline at 847-8000 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Several treatments are available
Per CDC guidelines, if you are infected, stay home and isolate yourself for at least 5 days. Wear a mask for 10 full days after testing positive any time you are around others inside your home or in public.