Several partners are working with the Pitt County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week as part of a campaign to increase statewide numbers for the summertime.
The launch of the “Bringing Summer Back” effort comes as state tracking shows fewer people in Pitt County are lining up for the shot. Clinics are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Sunday at several locations.
"Being fully vaccinated means getting back to doing normal summer activities like backyard gatherings with friends and family, public fireworks and outdoor festivals with less worry," an announcement from the health department said.
Public Health staff will promote the importance of vaccinations at clinics and other events. Staff and volunteers will offer promotional swag and they will be campaigning on social media with the hashtag #BringingSummerBack.
As of Monday, 66,857 Pitt County residents, or about 37 percent of the adult population, had been vaccinated, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That compares to 50 percent of residents statewide.
A total of 72,222 Pitt residents had received at least a partial dose by Monday, about 40 percent of the population. Only 936 people were vaccinated locally between June 1 and Monday, according to state figures.
Another 1,092 Pitt County residents were vaccinated between May 24-31, and 1,645 people were vaccinated between May 17-23, according to state figures tracked by The Daily Reflector.
The county's rate of new cases continues to be higher than most others in the state. As of Tuesday, the 14-day rate was 152 new cases per 100,000 people. DHHS reported nine counties were higher, ranging from 391 in Graham to 161 in Wilkes. Pitt’s 14-day case rate was at 190 per 100,000 people on June 1.
About 6.6 percent of tests in Pitt County were positive on Monday, up from 6.3 percent May 31. That compares to 3 percent statewide. Only four counties had a higher positive testing rate than Pitt, ranging from 8.2 in Hoke to 6.7 in Pasquotank.
A total of 106 people tested positive in Pitt between June 2-8, about 15 cases a day. That compares to 169 positive tests May 26-June 1, an average of 24 new cases a day, and 25 cases a day between May 18-24.
Vidant Health reported 41 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday in its facilities, compared to 52 on May 31. Statewide hospitalizations fell to 568 on Tuesday, down from 602 on May 31.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities updated Tuesday showed reported cases among two staff members each at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation and Universal Health Care Greenville.