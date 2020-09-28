Toys For Tots will not accept individual donations of toys this year to help reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus, the organization announced. Instead it will rely on donations of cash to purchase gifts for thousands of children.
The familiar donation boxes won't stand in storefronts and offices, and a mountain of toys won't crowd the WITN Television studios due to COVID-19, said The Rev. Rodney Coles, who heads up the collection in Pitt County for the Marine Corps Reserve.
"The need is still great, but we have to do it another way," said Coles, who got the word from the Toys for Tots Foundation late last week. "We need cash so we can buy toys by the pallet."
The effort last year distributed more than 28,000 holiday gifts, with about 70 percent of them being donated directly through the effort at WITN, Coles said. The effort purchased the remainder of gifts needed with donations.
Coles said he expects the need this year to increase due to economic hardships caused by the pandemic. "People have lost their jobs or they don't have as much income," he said.
His goal is to raise enough money to purchase toys for up to 30,000 youngsters, he said. The toys are distributed to families who apply directly to Toys for Tots and through more than a dozen partner agencies in the area, including the public housing authorities, nonprofit groups and church outreach programs.
All donations go to the Toys for Tots foundation, Coles said, which then credits them back to a debit card used by the local effort to order toys. Coles said volunteers are able to stretch a dollar by buying bulk and finding deals. Toys for Tots also caps the purchase price of any toy to no more than $30.
The fundraising campaign gets underway on Thursday. Toys will held in storage through November into December. Distribution occurs in the weeks prior to Christmas.
All donations should be made out to the Toys for Tots Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 31045, Greenville NC 27833.