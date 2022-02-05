Following a second week of decline in the number of COVID-19 cases on campus, Pitt County Schools has made a change in the way it reports information about the virus.
The school district announced Friday that it is discontinuing weekly summaries that provide a snapshot of schools that have reported COVID cases on campus. That information is now included as part of a live, real-time dashboard that tracks cases on and off campus.
“We are transitioning to the Live COVID Dashboard because it allows for a real-time report of the data we are receiving directly from the schools,” according to a statement from Pitt County Schools. “It also represents the current number of cases at any given time.”
The school district reported record numbers of COVID cases in January during a time when the omicron variant was blamed for a surge across parts of the nation. At its peak, the number of COVID cases on campus exceeded more than 500 in a five-day period. The Jan. 28 report showed 148 cases among students and staff on campus.
As of 6 p.m. Friday, a live, real-time dashboard that tracks cases on and off campus indicated 161 active cases of COVID, down from 305 at this time last week. Of the active cases, 90 were classified as on-campus cases, meaning “an individual who tested positive, reported it to PCS, and was on a school campus within 48 hours of testing positive or developing symptoms before testing positive,” a district spokesman said.
The largest number of on-campus cases were reported among students and staff at Eastern Elementary School with 13 cases, Wintergreen Primary with 12 and South Central High School with 10.
Also according to the dashboard, the reported number of quarantines had decreased from 855 on Jan. 28 to 523 on Friday afternoon.
The dashboard also includes a breakdown by attendance area, showing that the D.H. Conley attendance area had 135 active cases and quarantines. The Ayden-Grifton attendance area had the lowest number, with 29.
Pitt County Schools last made changes to its COVID reporting procedures in January 2021, following parent complaints that the district was providing too little information about COVID infections among students and staff.
East Carolina University on Friday reported 135 cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, down from 429 during the previous seven days.