Pitt County’s COVID-19 infection rate saw a big drop in the last week but 10 new deaths also were reported.
The deaths brought the total number of county residents killed by the virus to 139, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human services. At least four of the new deaths occurred in September, according to data tracked by The Daily Reflector. The others occurred prior to May but were just recently added to the toll.
Thirty-eight people have now died locally since July 12, when the delta variant started to become the dominant strain in the area and sent infections soaring from from a few a day to several hundred, according to DHHS data. A total of 101 people died between April 5, 2020, and May 5, 2021.
Health officials said the vast majority of people hospitalized with the virus have not been vaccinated. A total of 172 were in Vidant Health system hospitals as of Monday; 170 were in Vidant the same time last week. Statewide, hospitalizations have dropped from a high of 3,815 on Sept. 9 to 3,073 on Monday.
As of Tuesday 53 percent of the county’s population, or 95,008 people, had received at least one dose of the vaccination. That’s up just 682 from last Tuesday’s total of 94,326. About 49 percent of the local population, or 88,337 people, was fully vaccinated, DHHS reported.
On Tuesday, the 14-day case rate fell to 855 per 100,000 people, according to the DHHS dashboard. That compares to 1,023 per 100,000 people the previous Tuesday and 1,130 the week before that. It was the second drop after 10 weeks of increases in weekly data tracked by The Reflector.
The total number of new cases over the last seven days was at 603 on Tuesday, about 86 new cases a day. That was down from 800 over the last seven days and 1,060 the prior week.
DHHS reported there were 60 new cases on Monday. The daily total reached as high as 329 on Sept. 7. The previous high was 337 cases on Jan. 4 before a vaccine was widely available. It fell to closer to six cases a day by June before the delta strain was prevalent.
East Carolina University reported on Tuesday campus case and positivity rates continued to drop, but transmissibility remained at high levels. Officials said wearing masks indoors, increasing vaccination rates and testing the unvaccinated weekly remain critical to lower transmission.
The university reported its third week in overall declines with 51 new cases for students and 15 for staff over seven days. That compared to 64 new cases for students and 10 for staff the previous seven days. A high of 246 total cases over a seven-day period was reported on Sept. 7.
The number of quarantines declined slightly with 134 off campus and two on campus. That’s down from 135 off campus and 11 on campus last Tuesday and a semester high of 458 total on Sept. 10.
The number of vaccinated students on campus increased over seven days from 59 percent to 64 percent. The number in residence halls remained at 68 percent and the number of vaccinated employees remained at 77 percent.
A total of 1,716 students and staff in Pitt County Schools were under quarantine on Tuesday due to possible exposure to the virus, according to real-time data posted by the school system, down from 2,075 last Tuesday.
The schools had 244 active cases, the system reported, down from 297 this time last week.