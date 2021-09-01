Five more deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in Pitt County over the last week and new case trends took a sharp upward turn countywide while new cases increased both at ECU and in Pitt County Schools.
East Carolina University announced Tuesday it was increasing frequency of surveillance testing and requiring professors to wear masks while they are teaching. It also announced that as of Monday only 46 percent of students who attend classes on campus and 59 percent of students who live in residence halls reported they were vaccinated; 76 percent of employees attested to being vaccinated.
ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers in a campus update said the university is operating under an elevated risk due to the increase of positive cases over the last week and the high transmissibility of the delta variant.
“Now more than ever our community must pull together as we live with COVID-19 and the delta variant,” Rogers said in a statement distributed via email and posted on the Return of Pirate Nation webpage. “We see how excited students are to be back on campus; how happy faculty are to be teaching in classrooms instead of only via screens; and how excited Pirate Nation is for athletic competitions to be open to fans, not just the players. It will take all of us working together, wearing masks in the classrooms and during other indoor activities, and getting vaccinated or tested regularly to combat the continuing challenges of COVID-19.”
The statement comes a day after doctors with the Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health urged community members to get vaccinated and wear masks — a plead prompted by the high number of unvaccinated patients crowding Vidant Medical Center and affiliated hospitals. The doctors said it was hard not to worry about events like ECU’s upcoming home football game set for Sept. 11.
As of Tuesday, ECU reported 155 new student cases of COVID-19 and 18 new employee cases over the last week. Forty-nine students who live on campus were in quarantine and 250 students who live off campus reported they were in quarantine.
Pitt County Schools on Tuesday reported 1,372 students and staff members were in quarantine and 227 students and staff members had COVID-19. That’s an increase from Friday when the school system’s real time dashboard showed 824 quarantines and 205 active cases.
The school system and ECU require masks for indoor functions. ECU said beginning today unvaccinated students living in residence halls will be tested weekly for the next few weeks. Unvaccinated off-campus students will continue to be tested regularly with the goal of up to 50 percent each week.
Dr. John Silvernail, director of Pitt County Public Health, said last week that spread locally was on a wobbly plateau that could decrease or spike depending on the impact of students returning to class.
East Carolina University resumed full operations on Aug. 23. It enrolls nearly 29,000 students; about two-thirds attend classes on campus. More than 23,000 Pitt County Schools students also returned to in-person classes the same day.
Countywide on Tuesday, the 14-day case rate jumped to 853 per 100,000 people, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services dashboard. That compares to 778 per 100,000 people last Tuesday. It’s the eighth week of increases in data tracked by The Daily Reflector.
The rate was 762 per 100,000 people on Aug. 17, up from 583 per 100,000 people on Aug. 11. The rate had dropped to 54 cases per 100,000 on July 7.
The total number of new cases over the last seven days climbed to 877 on Tuesday, about 125 cases a day. That compares to 665 last Tuesday, according to DHHS, about 95 cases a day.
The local average reached nearly 380 new cases a day in February before a vaccine was widely available. It had fallen to closer to six cases a day by June before the delta strain was prevalent.
A total of 117 new cases were recorded on Monday, DHHS reported up from 60 last Monday. The percentage of positive tests was at 11.8 percent on Tuesday.
Vidant Health reported Tuesday that 169 people were hospitalized in its facilities as of Monday. That’s up from 143 on Aug. 22, according to data tracked by The Daily Reflector.
The number of people dead in Pitt County from COVID-19 rose by five over last week to 114, according to DHHS dashboard data available Tuesday. Two of the deaths occurred on Aug. 17 and one each occurred on Aug. 20, 23 and 24. At least 12 people have died since July 12, according to the dashboard.
State and local officials say low vaccination rates and the more contagious and virulent delta strain of the virus have been responsible for the surge in cases.
The widely available COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing infection from the virus, according to health officials. People who are vaccinated also are far less likely to get sick or need medical attention if they do get infected.
Masks, distancing and hand-washing help prevent infected people from spreading the virus, officials said.
Over the last seven days, 1,943 people received a vaccine shot locally, according to DHHS data reported Tuesday. That’s up from 1,343 the previous seven days.
As of Tuesday, 90,783 people in Pitt County had received at least a partial vaccine, about 50 percent of the population, up from 88,850 the same time last week.
At total of 83,271 people here were fully vaccinated, according to Tuesday’s data, about 46 percent of the local population.