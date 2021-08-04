The number of people who received a COVID-19 vaccine rose statewide last week but stayed about even locally; the number of new cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant meanwhile continued to escalate.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Pitt’s 14-day rate of infection was at 375 per 100,000 people. That’s compared to 232 per 100,000 at the same time last week, according to data tracked by The Daily Reflector.
The numbers have risen consistently here for the past several weeks. They are up from 149 per 100,000 on July 20 and 95 per 100,000 on July 13. A total of 418 new cases were reported over the last seven days, nearly 60 cases a day.
The local average reached nearly 380 new cases a day in February before a vaccine was widely available. It had fallen to closer to six cases a day by June.
Health officials attributed the poor showing to a low vaccination rate and the highly contagious new variant. Dr. Michael Waldrum, chief executive at Vidant Health and the Brody School of Medicine dean, announced Friday all Vidant employees had to get the vaccine. At that time 91 percent of COVID patients in the hospital had not been vaccinated, he said.
Forty-three people were in the care of Vidant Health facilities on Friday, he said. Sixty-six were hospitalized as of Monday, according to the most recent data. Thirty-eight were in the hospital system last Monday. More than 230 were in the system at the pandemic’s peak.
Another negative sign locally is Pitt’s positive testing percentage. On Sunday, the most recent date for which data was available, 12.3 percent of tests came back positive. That compares to 10.4 percent last Sunday, 8 percent on July 18 and 6.7 percent on July 10.
As of Tuesday, the county’s deaths from the pandemic remained at 96. The number of people who were vaccinated rose 1,384 from the previous week. The same number of people received at least one dose of the vaccine during the previous seven-day period.
A total of 79,486 people here had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to numbers reported on the DHHS dashboard on Tuesday, about 44 percent of the county’s population.
A total of 74,137 county residents were fully vaccinated, about 41 percent of the population. That’s up from the 73,565 reported last Tuesday.
Statewide, more North Carolinians came in for a COVID-19 vaccine last week than on any given week over the past two months, according to state health data reported by the Associated Press.
More than 74,000 people were vaccinated for the first time, which officials said was an encouraging sign that residents are taking seriously threats posed by the delta variant and understanding the benefits of the vaccines, which are free, safe, highly effective and widely available.
A push to get young adults vaccinated before the upcoming school year and an increase in the number of employers who are requiring their workers to get the shot are likely also fueling the rise in doses administered, officials said.
Vaccine providers at dozens of sites across North Carolina are currently providing $25 to unvaccinated residents who come in for a shot and drivers who bring people in for their initial dose. At a Tuesday news conference, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said his administration will raise that amount to $100 for people who get the shot this month starting on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden recommended. Drivers will still qualify for the $25.
That state today also will hold its final drawing for a $1 million cash prize and a $250,000 scholarship to a pair of residents who got the vaccine by Friday.
“We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots,” Cooper said.
COVID-related hospitalizations have nearly quadrupled in North Carolina over the past month.
Last week, Cooper announced that about 50,000 state employees who work for Cabinet agencies will have to show proof they are fully vaccinated. If they do not, they will be forced to wear a mask in many situations and get tested for COVID-19 every week. The executive order is set to take effect Sept. 1.
Major hospital systems across the state, including WakeMed Health & Hospitals, Duke Health and UNC Health also are requiring workers to get the shot. North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services confirmed last month that 14 state-run health care facilities will require workers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 30 unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows major transmission of the virus throughout North Carolina. In all but seven of the state’s 100 counties, the CDC is recommending people wear masks in indoor public settings, even if they’re already vaccinated.