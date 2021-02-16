Pitt County Animal Services is closed to the public after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, a Pitt County news release said.
The closure was announced Tuesday and will be in effect until further notice, the release said.
Only authorized personnel will be allowed in the facility. A rotating schedule has been implemented to continue care for the animals currently being housed.
All emergency calls will be processed through animal control officers. If an officer isn't available the public is directed to contact the Pitt County Sheriff's Office at 252-830-4141.
Individuals who had scheduled appointments were notified about the closure and appointment cancellations. No additional animals will be accepted at this time.
Updates regarding the closure will be posted on animal services' Facebook page, @PittCountyAnimalServices; the Pitt County website, www.PittCountyNC.gov/NEWS or by calling 252-902-1726