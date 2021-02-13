PirateFest is canceled for a second year because the state remains under COVID-19 restrictions, organizers announced Friday.
Current outdoor gathering limits remain at 50 people, said Meredith Hawke Dzeko, executive director of Uptown Greenville and co-producer of PirateFest. It's also unclear if the state's current modified stay-at-home, which is set to expire Feb. 28, will be extended.
"The scale of PirateFest ... and the number of people it takes to pull off, the vendors, the sponsors the entertainment, etc., all of that requires a lot more work than having a month to pivot and adapt to whatever order might come out March 1," Dzeko said.
It was not an easy decision, she said.
“While we are saddened that we will not be able to produce this amazing community festival, we know the safety of our citizens, vendors, and entertainers are the priority,” said Holly Garriott, executive director of Emerge Gallery and co-producer of PirateFest. “We are already planning for 2022, and transferring our efforts to making next year’s festival the best yet.”
The festival, typically held in early April, is Greenville’s “signature community festival," Dzeko said.
“We will work to create culture in the heart of Greenville once again. We are heartbroken, but recognize the threat COVID-19 poses to community events,” Dzeko said.
Uptown Greenville does have plans for in-person events when gatherings are safe at a reasonable size, she said.
PirateFest is organized by Uptown Greenville, Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, the City of Greenville, and the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The news release said the festival is being scheduled for April 8-9, 2022. Individuals who want to participate can obtain information at info@uptowngreenville.com.