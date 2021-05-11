Greenville has a once in a lifetime opportunity to build a project or projects that will have a positive, long-term impact on the community’s growth, members of the city management team said.
It’s expected the City of Greenville will receive $27.2 million of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Michael Cowin reported during Monday’s Greenville City Council Workshop.
The American Recuse Plan Funding is intended to help communities address revenue loss due to the pandemic, cover costs incurred responding to the pandemic, provide premium pay to essential workers who responded to the pandemic and invest in infrastructure projects such as water, sewer and broadband
Cowin said the federal government released guidelines for using the money on Monday afternoon.
“This one-time funding that could have a significant impact on the quality of life of not only Greenville residents but also all of eastern North Carolina,” Cowin said. “It’s just so important for that reason that we carefully craft a spending plan around this funding to ensure we are building for the future and just not spending for the moment.”
Cowin said the council’s strategic goals will be the guiding principles for developing a spending plan: building a diverse organization, expanding the economic hub of eastern North Carolina, making public infrastructure improvements, building a thriving and attractive community and enhancing community engagement.
Cowin said the rescue plan should be developed separate from the city’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
Once it’s approved, staff will work on a proposed stimulus spending plan which will be presented to council in August.
Cowin’s goal is for the City Council to approve the plan in October.
The money will be given to the city in two installments. The money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
“Our goal is to really look at these dollars to understand how they can be used and to really create a project (or projects) that is impactful for many, many years to come,” said City Manager Ann E. Wall.
Cowin started his presentation with an overview of San Antonio’s River Walk, a 15-mile waterway that meanders through the city and which is second only to the Almano in tourism popularity.
River Walk also is the city’s main stormwater drainage system. Built in 1939 as part of the New Deal, a series of infrastructure and capital projects funded by the federal government to bring the nation out of the Great Depression, River Walk now has a $3.5 billion economic impact on San Antonio because it has become a population destination for shopping, restaurants, canoeing and kayaking, boat rides and other outdoor activities, Cowin said.
“The impact of the River Walk on the economy of San Antonio is the direct result of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that came along in the early 1900s that has just brought an immeasurable amount of value to that region of the country in the last 100 years,” Cowin said.