It’s a law of life that the messy roommate always wins. Despite agreeing to share the work and contribute equally to maintaining a clean living-space, the messy roommate reverts to bad habits and the mess piles up. Eventually the neat roommate can’t stand the clutter and dirt and cleans it up. Instead of being apologetic, the messy roommate responds with excuses and plays the victim, accusing the neat one of fretting about things that don’t matter.
In this time of COVID, those who refuse to be vaccinated and to wear masks are our messy roommates. Despite our common goal of a safe and healthy community, the anti-vaxers and anti-maskers deny their responsibility for community safety. Instead they accuse us of being duped, of threatening their freedom, and even of violating their religious beliefs. Instead of recognizing their role in spreading disease, they claim to be the victims of phony experts, of the “deep state,” of socialism and of bizarre plots, such as implanting microchips.
Faced with this unwillingness to accept responsibility, the rest of us are forced to adapt. We continue to wear our masks. We bear the costs of treating the unvaccinated who get sick. We accept policy decisions that make masks optional where people assemble and that do not require vaccinations for travel.
We will also continue to be frustrated as the deniers ignore the fact that they now have more freedom because the vaccines and masks work, and because our being vaccinated protects them—while they couldn’t care less about protecting others.
That’s how messy roommates win — they just don’t care.
Don Clement
Greenville