To many people Henry Clifton Ferrell Jr. was a history professor, but to his grandchildren he was granddaddy or, as his siblings called him, “Buzzie.”
Ferrell was the father of three children and the grandfather to eight, his grandson Dr. Rolvix Patterson said. He took the opportunity to teach his grandchildren about history and instilled a love a Duke basketball in them from a young age.
“I think he conveyed all of these things and so many other things, including his faith, and also he was just fun to be around, he was an awesome granddad,” Patterson said.
Ferrell, East Carolina University’s longtime historian, was the 15th person in Pitt County to die as a result of COVID-19. On Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the deaths of two more county residents, bringing the total to 29. They were both women, both white and over the age of 75. One died Tuesday, the other on Wednesday.
They are among more than 200,000 Americans who have now died as a result of the pandemic. Skeptics question the number, pointing to other ailments suffered by those who died, while health officials report the deaths are counted only when COVID is determined to be an immediate or underlying cause.
Patterson, a medical doctor, said his grandfather would still be alive if he hadn’t got COVID-19. Two weeks before he died, Ferrell had hip surgery and was in rehab when he was diagnosed with virus and pneumonia.
“I think he was in pretty good shape for an 86-year-old, he exercised like four times a week and really had no other health issues, and so I have a really hard time believing that he would have died from pneumonia or from post-op of a hip repair. So I do think that COVID led to his death,” Patterson said.
He does not know how his grandfather got COVID-19, but there were other cases at Cypress Glen where Ferrell was staying. He was staying in the rehab section away from general population, Patterson said. Ferrell and his wife, Martha had lived at Cypress Glen Retirement Community since March 2019. He was very happy at the facility and loved the community, Patterson said.
Ferrell developed a cough and shortness of breath in rehab on Friday, Aug. 14, and was taken to the ER. He had had a negative COVID-19 test the day before and had a positive test Friday evening.
Ferrell’s wife went to go see him but was unable to because he had tested positive for COVID-19. The last time Ferrell and his wife were together in person was in the emergency department, Patterson said.
Ferrell was moved to a medical floor at Vidant Medical Center, where he stayed from Friday evening until the following Friday morning. He continued to get sicker and was given oxygen and a feeding tube, Patterson said. Ferrell couldn’t tolerate being flipped onto his stomach, which is done with many COVID patients, he said.
“He was kind of delirious, especially from Monday onward of that week, and so my parents and aunts and uncles would call and talk to him as much as possible to keep him oriented, but its hard when the only people you see are strangers wearing gowns and masks and gloves, and I’m sure it was really scary,” Patterson said.
Ferrell died on Aug. 21. His death certificate listed acute hypoxic respiratory failure as the immediate cause. COVID-19 pneumonia was listed as the underlying cause that initiated the events resulting in the death. The listing on Ferrell’s death certificate is similar to causes listed on the records of 21 other Pitt residents whose deaths correspond with COVID-19 death dates reported by the state.
The Daily Reflector has not located death certificates that correspond with data available from the state about the remaining eight deaths. The newspaper has reviewed 11 death certificates filed at the county’s Register of Deeds office between March 1 and Tuesday that indicate the decedents tested positive for COVID-19, but their deaths did not correspond with COVID death dates or it was unclear if COVID was a direct or underlying cause.
The majority of people killed by the virus, 17, were 75 or older. Six were 65-74 and six were 50-64. The vast majority of people infected with the virus, however, are younger. People 18-24 account for 39 percent of infections in the county and those 25-49 account for 31 percent.
Patterson said it is important for young people to know that their actions can directly link to other people suffering or dying from COVID-19 because people can be asymptomatic and transmit the virus. The more people who transmit the virus, the greater the risk for vulnerable populations.
He said younger people who don’t follow precautions like avoiding crowds, social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks are putting older people in harm’s way.
“I would tell them that members of their community, whether they know them or not, are dying from a virus that is entirely preventable with really easy and simple interventions like wearing a mask,” Patterson said. “It doesn’t require much to do that, but it can mean the difference between somebody else living or dying.”