A vaccine clinic for ECVC employees and the public is being held from 9 a.m. to noon today at the organization’s offices at 2100 N. Greene St.

Today’s clinic is walk-in service only and appointments are not required.

The Pitt County Health Department is working with Eastern Carolina Vocational Center to provide the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna is a two-dose vaccine given 28 days apart and is approved for individuals who are age 18 years or older.

“I am very concerned about the number of young adults who have not been vaccinated and I encourage them to attend the ECVC clinic on Wednesday,” said Pitt County Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams, who helped to implement this clinic.

The ECVC clinic is being offered to eligible individuals who either need a first dose or second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Individuals who are seeking a second dose must bring their official COVID-19 vaccination card or other valid proof of vaccination to the clinic. Vaccinations will be provided outside, but individuals will need to exit their cars and walk up to the site. Loose clothing should be worn to allow easy access to the upper arm.

Individuals should be prepared to stay onsite for at least 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to allow for monitoring.