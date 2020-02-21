Pitt County Schools officials are considering a delay to renovation and expansion work at A.G. Cox Middle School after bids for the project came in about $5 million over what was expected.
Work including a new classroom wing, extension of the cafeteria and kitchen, a new media center, new office, removal of the 1936 building, a new parking lot and complete renovation of the other wings was expected to cost $12.3 million. An alternate plan that did not include renovation of the other wings was estimated at $9.2 million.
The estimates were based on a price of $227 per square foot, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told the Pitt County Board of Education at its meeting on Monday. Farrior & Sons of Farmville bid $17.4 million and $15.1 million. Muter Construction of Zebulon bid $18.1 million and $15.6 million.
“Mr. (Jimmy) Hite opened the bids and said, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life.’ That gives me pause when a 45-year career architect says that,” Johnson told the board. “Several things drove up the price as best we can tell. The first being that the area is flooded with construction work. Most contractors have work for now and are booked out for the next three years. That’s good for the economy, but bad for us.”
The length of the project also may have driven the price up, Johnson said. The project is expected to last 30 months with students on campus being moved between wings as renovations take place. Having students on campus creates more risk for contractors and could have caused them to bid higher, according to Johnson.
The Town of Winterville also required more stormwater controls than anticipated. Johnson believes that could have driven the bids up by as much as $1 million.
There also were fewer subcontractors that Farrior and Muter could reach out to. The same subcontractor bid on plumbing and mechanicals for both companies, which increased the bid. Only two electrical subcontractors bid as well.
“Basically, it comes down to competition not being there. We only have two contractors go after the project,” Johnson said. “I’m not saying they did anything to raise prices. It’s just supply and demand.”
Johnson recommended shelving the project temporarily to allow time for the district’s architectural firm, Hite Associates, to redesign the project and allow market conditions to change.
“A.G. Cox still needs to be a top priority for the school board. I just don’t think now is the time to go after it with the bids we have in our hands,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t lower in priority.”
A redesign could be completed in three to four months, but Johnson was not sure if that would be a good time to re-bid the project.
“The problem is the amount of work everybody has,” he said. “I don’t want to set a precedent for $300-plus per square foot for a school.”
The average cost of new school construction in 2019 was $231 per square foot, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
“When we take a look at this project and say, ‘It’s about 35 percent less of a project than Chicod but the cost is $2 less than twice as much.’ It’s only been four years since we built Chicod. It’s crazy right now,” Johnson said. “No offense to anyone who has one, but it’s like buying a Geo Metro and paying for a Maserati.”
Pitt County had planned to use its low obligation bond service to pay for the Cox project. Deputy County Manager Brian Barnette told the Pitt County Board of Commissioners Monday night the county may have to delay the the sale of the bonds if the project is delayed.
That could affect other expenditures the county was planning to finance through the LOBS, Barnette said. The county may have to rely on fund balance for those expenditures until the sale.
“It could be as far as six months,” he said. “We understand this is going to put us a couple of months off schedule, but hopefully if bids come in better in the fall, then we can move this process along and reimburse ourselves.”