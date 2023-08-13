The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Neuse and Bay Rivers...
Pamlico Sound...
Pamlico and Pungo Rivers...
* Until 415 PM EDT.
* At 332 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near The Mouth Of
The Pamlico River, moving east at 20 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
The Mouth Of The Pamlico River and Hobucken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are
expected.
Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
109. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Crews with Greenville Fire-Rescue attempt to douse a fire at the corner of 10th Street and 14th Avenue on Sunday morning.