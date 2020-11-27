Work to repave a section of Dickinson Avenue in downtown Greenville began this week and is expected to wrap up next week.
The N.C. Department of Transportation maintains the state road and repaved a stretch between Skinner and Ninth Street a couple of years ago, a department spokeswoman said.
DOT did not resurface Dickinson all the way to Reade Circle at the time due to the construction of Dickinson Lofts apartments and other work in the area, she said. Since then, the 10th Street Connector project and Dickinson Lofts have been completed.
“NCDOT had the opportunity through our On-Call Paving Contractor to work on the last two blocks of this route Nov. 23,” Lauren B. Haviland said. “The contractor will be back onsite Nov. 30, to complete this work, weather depending.”
During the repaving, crews removing old asphalt revealed the some of early brick surface of the road, Mayor P.J. Connelly said while sharing a photo from downtown business owner Michael Glenn to his Facebook Page
“Dickinson Avenue will finally see a fresh coat of asphalt and the original road saw sunlight for the first time in a long time!” Connelly said.