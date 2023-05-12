A saturation patrol in the Bell Arthur led to a man’s arrest on weapon charges, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies and detectives with the agency’s Gang and Gun Crimes Unit was conducting patrols in the area when they stopped a moped about 6:54 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the office.
The driver was identified as Camron James Hunter, 20, of Farmville, the release said. Hunter was frisked for safety purposes when detectives found a Glock replica airsoft pistol in his waistband. A .22-caliber handgun was also found on his person wrapped in a bandana.
Hunter was determined to have an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. That warrant was served and he was also charged with carrying a concealed gun and carrying a concealed weapon, the release said.
Hunter has since been released from the Pitt County Detention Center on a $3,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1201 Holly St., noon May 7-6:48 a.m. May 8: break-in at Duke Energy facility; case active.
1500 block Logan Lane, 8:40 a.m. May 8: fraud in the amount of $50 reported; case active.
3100 block N.C. 903 North, Stokes, 1:15 p.m. May 8: fraud in the amount of $9,781 reported; case active.
200 River Road Estates Road, 7 p.m. May 7-1 a.m. May 8: handgun valued at $600 stolen from residence; case inactive.
400 block Blackmoore Run, Ayden, 1:15 p.m. May 9: identity fraud reported; case active.
1300 block East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 5:52 p.m. May 9: break in at residence. Electronics valued at $600, $38 cash stolen; case active.
Assaults
7600 block Pitt Street, Grimesland, 9:57 p.m. May 8: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
1600 block Caleb Street, 1:13 a.m. May 8: fight reported at residence; case closed.
1900 block King Drive, 2:08-8:49 a.m. May 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend with blunt object at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1700 block South Elm Street, 4:42 a.m. May 8: vehicle forcibly entered; $5 in change stolen; case active.
2100 block Moxie Lane, 4 p.m. May 5- 7:45 a.m. May 8: residence forcibly entered. Stove valued at $1,330 stolen; case active.
100 block Fox Berry Circle, 10:33 a.m. May 8: break-in at residence; case active.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4:30 p.m. May 8: items valued at $8 stolen from Walmart. Goods recovered; case closed by citation.
2000 block Copper Beech Way, 4:58 p.m. May 8: break-in at residence; case closed by arrest.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8:14 p.m. May 8: food valued at $12 stolen from Walmart; case active.
1200 block Park West Drive, 9:31 p.m. May 8: robbery reported at residence. Phone valued at $500, $800 cash, bag stolen. Phone recovered; case active.
801 Thomas Langston Road, 1:34 p.m. April 22- 1:31 p.m. May 9: $103 cash stolen from Burlington Coat Factory by employee; case inactive.
800 block Thomas Langston Road, 7:53 p.m. May 5- 8:54 p.m. May 9: smart watch stolen from strip mall; case inactive.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 7:47-8 p.m. May 9: meats valued at $220 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
Assaults
3100 block Boardwalk Lane, 12:45-12:50 p.m. May 8: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
1800 block Battle Drive, 12:34 a.m. May 9: shooting reported at residence. No injuries reported; case active.