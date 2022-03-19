The Greenville Police Department this week arrested a man in a 2019 robbery after an investigation developed new information an a sustpet.
Alvin Alex Aiken of Bear Grasss, was arrested in Williamston on Thursday by members of the Greenville Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. A news release said he robbing The Wash House, 2511 E. 10th St., on Aug. 19, 2019.
Aiken allegedly approached a manager from behind and robbed him at gunpoint as he was transporting money from the business. Aiken got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond. In 2021, Aiken was convicted of felony breaking and entering and larceny.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
2200 block University Suits Drive, 4:27 a.m. March 17: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case inactive.
1900 block Exchange Drive, 9:43 p.m. March 17: woman assaulted boyfriend at his residence; case cleared by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
670 block Barrus Construction Road, 11 p.m. March 16: man assaulted by sibling; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
2900 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 9:02 a.m. March 17: break-in reported at residence; case active.