A 24-year-old Greenville man was arrested last week on charges that he fired several shots on Jarvis Street near the main campus of East Carolina University.
Cole Alexander Smith, 1806 E. First St., was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and misdemeanor conspiracy on March 28, according to Greenville Police Department records. He was arrested at 105 N. Oak St.
The arrest was connected with an incident that occurred about 12:12 a.m. that morning in the 400 block of Jarvis Street, a police incident report said. Smith’s 2015 Chevrolet Silverado also was connected to the incident in the report.
Police seized several items as evidence, the report said, including two 9mm shell casings, a Glock 19 handgun, a Glock magazine, two 9mm rounds and a handgun case.
Cole was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2,000 bond. He was no longer detained on Friday. He is due in court on April 11, an arrest report said.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
900 block Ellery Drive, 11:30 a.m. March 21- 11:30 a.m. March 27: victim defrauded of clothes valued at $300; case inactive.
300 block Sequoia Drive, 4 p.m. March 24- 8 a.m. March 27: break-in at residence. Building materials valued at $3,532 stolen; case inactive.
4600 E. 10th St., 10:28 a.m. March 27: food valued at $7 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
3500 block East 10th Street, 10:30-11 a.m. March 27: red 2017 Nissan Versa valued at $10,000 stolen from apartment complex parking lot by victim’s boyfriend. Computer equipment valued at $1 also stolen; case active.
2200 block Bellamy Circle, 1:49 p.m. March 27: credit cards, wallet valued at $20 stolen in parking lot; case inactive.
300 block Elizabeth Street, 2:29 p.m. March 27: bicycle valued at $180, air compressors valued at $140 stolen from residence; case inactive.
1000 Mumford Road, 2 a.m. March 28- 8:46 a.m. March 29: taillights valued at $250 stolen from City of Greenville vehicle at River Park North; case active.
1530 E. 14th St., 4:07 a.m. March 28: food valued at $10 stolen from Family Fare gas station; case active.
701 Moye Blvd. 11:23 a.m. March 28: alcohol valued at $15 stolen from Sheetz. Merchandise recovered; case closed by arrest.
1990 block Smythewyck Drive, 1-7 p.m. March 28: black Nissan Maxima valued at $10,000 stolen from commercial office parking lot; case active.
Assaults
700 block Peed Drive, 4:41 a.m. March 27: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.
3000 block Adams Drive, 5-5:20 a.m. March 27: woman assaulted by close friend at residence; case closed by arrest.
1300 block Westpointe Drive, 2:36 p.m. March 27: woman assaulted at residence; case closed by arrest.
3200 block Westgate Drive, 7:04 p.m. March 27: man assaulted by family member at residence; case inactive.
300 block Shiloh Drive, 10-10:15 p.m. March 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
400 block Tyson Street, 10:25 p.m. March 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
400 block South Jarvis Street, 12:12 a.m. March 28: shots fired reported near residence; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
864 Rivit St., 1:07 a.m. March 27- 8 a.m. March 28: three catalytic converters valued at $1,200 stolen from vehicles at Clegg’s Termite & Pest Control; case cleared.
1700 block Gardner Road, 9:43 a.m. March 28: break in at residence. Cooking implement valued at $7,000, water heater valued at $500, weed eater valued at $100 stolen; case active.
1200 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, 2:30 a.m. March 7: break in at residence. Tobacco products valued at $6 stolen; case active.
Assaults
1600 block Manning Road, 10:07 a.m. March 28: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.