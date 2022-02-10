Open enrollment will not be available at D.H. Conley High School next school year, despite objections from two board members and a former Conley parent.
Richard Allsbrook, along with District 6 representative Worth Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest asked Monday for all the county’s traditional public high schools to be included on the open enrollment list. But Superintendent Ethan Lenker said there is no room at Conley to add students.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Allsbrook, whose children are Conley graduates, said keeping Conley off limits to students living outside the geographical district has unintended consequences.
“Not making Conley an open enrollment school unintentionally limits the growth and diversity and opportunities for all students,” he said. “Not every students’ parents have the ability to purchase a new home and/or rent an apartment in the D.H. Conley school district.”
Open enrollment allows students, who are traditionally assigned to schools based on the attendance area in which they live, to be reassigned to another participating Pitt County school. No transportation is provided to students attending school outside the district in which they live.
Lenker told the board that Conley has 18 teachers who do not have their own classrooms but must move throughout the school to find available space to use for instruction. He said the school is expecting about 500 freshmen next school year.
“It will be the largest class that they’ve had,” he said, adding that the size of the next three incoming classes appears to be comparatively large.
One board member hinted that with Conley reaching capacity, it could be time to consider redistricting.
“Fellow board members, I don’t want to bring that ‘R’ (redistricting) word up, but I’m throwing it out (there),” District 4 representative Don Rhodes said to his colleagues, some of whom indicated they would not be receptive to the idea.
Pitt County Schools’ last student reassignment plan was implemented in the 2011-12 school year.
Lenker said that for the 2021-22 school year, only about 30 students who were scheduled to enroll as freshmen at Conley chose other schools, such as the county’s two early college high schools.
But Forbes said even if there were 25 seats available at Conley, parents should have a chance to try to enroll their students.
Forrest agreed.
“Even if we only allow a very few students, the perception is it’s not equal opportunity,” he said. “It’s time to make it that way.”
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith questioned whether, with so few potential openings, adding Conley to the open enrollment list would be misleading.
“I would love there to be equal spots available in all of our high schools and for attendance to be more evenly distributed across our county,” Smith said, adding that she did not want to bring up the idea of redistricting.
Except for G.R.Whitfield, there are no open enrollment schools in the Conley attendance area, which also includes Chicod, Hope and Wintergreen schools.
The open enrollment list, approved by a 6-2 vote, has remained largely unchanged for the last three years. The exception is at Eastern Elementary, where kindergartners will be the only students outside the school’s attendance district eligible to enroll next school year.
The list includes 25 of the county’s 38 public schools. They are: Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, J.H. Rose, North Pitt and South Central high schools; A.G. Cox, Ayden, C.M. Eppes, Farmville and Wellcome middle schools; Ayden, Belvoir, Eastern, Elmhurst, H.B. Sugg, Sam Bundy, Northwest, South Greenville, Wahl-Coates and W.H. Robinson elementary schools; and Bethel, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton and Pactolus schools.