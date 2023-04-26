A microdistillery and cocktail bar built around a local restaurant’s signature drink is opening in downtown Greenville this summer.
Brett Oliverio, the owner of Sup Dogs, will soon be manufacturing Crush Vodka out of a microdistillery he’s installing across from the restaurant at 218 W. Fifth St.
He will make the premium vodka as well as vodka flavored with orange, grapefruit, cherry and vanilla.
“Think Tito’s made locally, made in small batches, made with the highest quality ingredients,” Oliverio said. Customers will be greeted with the sign “Crush: A Sup Dogs Distillery and Cocktail Bar.”
Crush is Sup Dogs signature drink, a cocktail made with flavored vodka, freshly squeezed citrus and lemon-lime soda.
“The Sup Crush drink has become incredibly popular. We have it in the football stadium, we serve a ton of them every day at Sup Dogs so this was kind of the next step,” Oliverio said. “I hope this experience of coming into a nice cocktail bar, a distillery, having a nice, fresh cocktail and taking home a bottle will take things to the next level for us.”
The Greenville Board of Adjustment on Thursday granted Oliverio a special use permit to operate a microdistillery under the conditions that it has a permit from N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and submits a floor plan demonstrating compliance with the city’s criteria for microdistilleries before a temporary certificate of occupancy is issued.
The Greenville City Council in January voted to add microbrewery and microdistillery as an accessory use for a bar when it approved other changes for alcohol-related establishments.
Oliverio said city officials have been supportive.
“Everyone from planning and zoning, the city manager’s office, inspections, they have set expectations and told us how to meet them. It’s nice to have a great working relationship with the city. When you try to do a project this big and make an investment this large it’s important that relationship is there.”
Oliverio said he purchased the location, which has a grandfathered permit to operate as a bar, about two years ago. It was about that time the state changed its ABC laws, making it easier to open distilleries.
“I was thinking about what does the city not have that could become a cool use of the building,” Oliverio said.
His plan is to use 32 percent of the space as a microdistillery and dedicate the rest of the space to a cocktail bar.
“We’re able to make spirits fresh, serve them in the distillery, sell bottles at the ABC store and on-premise,” Oliverio told the board of adjustment.
While a restaurant, Sup Dogs sells a lot of beer and liquor, he said. The business has a history of operating safely and has a “great” relationship with Alcohol Beverage Control and Alcohol Law Enforcement, he said.
“I expect no difference if we’re granted this special use permit,” Oliverio said on Thursday.
The six members of the Board of Adjustment voted unanimously to approve the permit.
Oliverio is working with a distillery consultant to learn how to make and bottle spirituous liquors.
The city defines a microdistillery as “a facility for the distillation of spirituous liquors that is limited in its location, size” and in accordance with other provisions in the city code.
Once fully operational he anticipates making 1,500 to 2,000 bottles daily.
An attorney is helping him through the process of obtaining the necessary local, state and federal permits.
Renovations are currently underway at 218 E. Fifth St. Oliverio said he hopes to open in early July but wants to ensure the vodka and cocktails will be awesome. While superior vodka is the key ingredient, a well-made cocktail also requires the right glassware, ice cubes and garnishes.
“We’ve been open at Sup Dogs for 15 years and I’m always trying to reinvent ourselves, I’m always trying to evolve,” he said. “I always worry. What keeps me up at night and probably while I work 12, 13 hours a day, seven days a week is how can we make sure Sup Dogs and our brand evolves and improves and gets better.”
Crush isn’t the only new venture launching in the area near East Fifth Street and Read Circle. A restaurant is opening at 214 W. Fifth St., a property Oliverio owns. Catalog Connection also is under new ownership, he said.
“I am excited. This end of Fifth Street is going to be totally vibrant and look different in the next few months,” Oliverio said.