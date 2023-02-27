The federal Transportation Security Administration has installed a computed tomography X-ray scanner it says will improve security and convenience at Pitt-Greenville Airport.
Installation of the new checkpoint lane began early last week and the equipment was up and running on Friday, TSA reported in a news release. It eliminates the need for travelers to remove most electronics, liquids and food from their bags.
Officers will use the new CT scanners to screen carry-on luggage in the security checkpoint. CT units apply a sophisticated algorithm as they generate a 3-D image of the carry-on’s contents.
Officers can manipulate the 3-D X-ray image on-screen to allow for a better view of the contents, ultimately reducing the number of bag checks that are required, the news release said.
When a carry-on bag is screened through a CT scanner, travelers can leave everything in their carry-on bag, including electronics larger than a cell phone and food, the release said. The opening to the X-ray tunnel on a CT unit is slightly smaller than on a traditional X-ray unit so TSA advises travelers not to force larger items into the tunnel, but to ask a TSA officer for assistance. Another feature of the CT scanner system is every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening.
“Use of CT technology at our security checkpoints is a win-win for TSA and passengers,” said Jennifer Gordon, TSA Federal Security Director for PGV. “We get increased detection capability which leads to fewer bag checks, and passengers get to leave their electronics and 3-1-1 liquids in their bags which speeds up the process.”
TSA limits liquids, gels, creams and pastes to 3.4 ounces. They must fit in a 1-quart clear plastic bag and one bag is the limit per passenger