CT scanner at PGV

Installation of a computed tomography X-ray at Pitt-Greenville Airport was completed on Friday.

 Contributed photo

The federal Transportation Security Administration has installed a computed tomography X-ray scanner it says will improve security and convenience at Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Installation of the new checkpoint lane began early last week and the equipment was up and running on Friday, TSA reported in a news release. It eliminates the need for travelers to remove most electronics, liquids and food from their bags.

