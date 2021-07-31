CURRITUCK — Currituck County officials have taken the unusual step of explaining in detail a decision by the county animal shelter to euthanize 52 cats, citing misinformation widely circulating in social media they said includes personal attacks on county employees.
The county said in a news release Thursday the cats — nine mother cats and their kittens — were sedated and euthanized July 8 because each was suffering from calivirus, a virus that causes upper respiratory infections and painful mouth ulcers.
According to the county, the virus causes a cat to reject food and prevents kittens from nursing. Each cat euthanized had visible ulcers, the county said.
In the release, the county said the animal shelter sent a number of cats in late June to a cat rescue in Virginia Beach and the Virginia Beach SPCA for help getting the animals adopted. Soon after, the cat rescue advised Currituck officials that one of the cats had been diagnosed with calicivirus. The Virginia Beach SPCA also rejected four of the cats because they had displayed symptoms of the virus.
When the cats were returned to the Currituck Animal Shelter, they and other cats that had arrived at the shelter at the same time were separated from the general cat population and isolated for medical observation.
After cats in the group began showing visible symptoms of calicivirus, Currituck officials consulted with Dr. Mary Burkart, a veterinarian at Roanoke Island Animal Clinic, and also contacted state inspectors at the N.C. Department of Agriculture, which oversees animal shelters. Reporting cases of calicivirus is required by the NCDA.
Both Burkart and the NCDA inspectors, after receiving guidance from the State Veterinarian’s Office, agreed euthanizing the cats was the best option, Currituck said.
The cats were then sedated, euthanized and sent to the county’s crematorium which is operated by shelter staff.
“In this situation, euthanizing was determined necessary to protect the entire cat population in the shelter,” the county said. “Calicivirus is very contagious and could have potentially spread through the shelter rapidly.”
The county said animal shelter staff followed “correct protocols” prior to euthanizing the animals, which is “a last resort” at the shelter and “only done for medical or violent behavior reasons.”
Euthanization of the 52 cats took a “significant” emotional toll on the shelter staff, the county said. Over the past three years, the shelter has accepted 2,585 animals and of that number, only 460 have been euthanized.