State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, addresses Republican officials from the 11 counties in the 1st Senate District at the 1767 Historic Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton, Thursday. The GOP officials voted unanimously to nominate Hanig to replace former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who resigned last month.
EDENTON — A state House member from Currituck County has been selected to fill a vacant seat in the state Senate through December.
Republican officials from the 11 counties in the 1st Senate District on Thursday unanimously selected party member Bobby Hanig to replace former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who resigned last month.
Hanig was the only candidate nominated at a meeting attended by 41 GOP officials at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse Thursday night. He will be sworn in no later than Friday.
Gov. Roy Cooper has seven days to approve the move; if he doesn’t then Hanig’s nomination will automatically take effect. Cooper cannot veto the local GOP’s decision.
“It was beyond humbling,” Hanig said after the unanimous vote. “The enthusiasm of everybody there just blew me away.”
Steinburg, R-Chowan, resigned become a lobbyist when the General Assembly convenes in January. State law requires former legislators to have a six-month “cooling off” period before beginning lobbying activities.
Hanig will serve until December when the next General Assembly is sworn in and new districts approved earlier this year take effect. Currituck County will move to the 3rd Senate District.
Hanig is running for the 3rd Senate District seat and faces Democrat Valerie Jordan in the November election.
The current 1st Senate District seat represents Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, and Washington counties. The new 1st Senate District will include Pasquotank, Perquimans, Washington, Chowan, Dare, Hyde, Pamlico and Carteret counties.
It will be represented by state Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, who defeated Steinburg in the May 17 Republican primary.
Both Sanderson and Steinburg were placed in the new district as a result of the legislative redistricting.