Hanig speaks

State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, addresses Republican officials from the 11 counties in the 1st Senate District at the 1767 Historic Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton, Thursday. The GOP officials voted unanimously to nominate Hanig to replace former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who resigned last month.

 Photo courtesy

Bobby Hanig

EDENTON — A state House member from Currituck County has been selected to fill a vacant seat in the state Senate through December.

Republican officials from the 11 counties in the 1st Senate District on Thursday unanimously selected party member Bobby Hanig to replace former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who resigned last month.