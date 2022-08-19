New GUC Substation 1

GUC workers install utility lines near Old Creek Road in 2021.

Nearly 70 percent of Greenville Utilities Commission customers are very satisfied with their service and willing to spend a few dollars more to reduce carbon emissions, according to survey results announced Thursday.

Director of Customer Relations Scott Mullis reviewed results from a customer service survey conducted with Great Blue Research in the spring, during Thursday’s GUC Board of Commissioners meeting.


