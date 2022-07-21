GREENVILLE — Pitt Community College held a ceremony Tuesday to recognize nine students for successfully completing its most recent round of pre-hire training for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The customized training program was offered through PCC’s Career Services & Workforce Development Department and took place July 11-14 and July 18-19. Course content was selected, revised and approved by Thermo Fisher officials to cover OSHA regulations, math for manufacturing, documentation best practices, working smart, resume creation and job interview skills.


 