GREENVILLE — Pitt Community College held a ceremony Tuesday to recognize nine students for successfully completing its most recent round of pre-hire training for Thermo Fisher Scientific.
The customized training program was offered through PCC’s Career Services & Workforce Development Department and took place July 11-14 and July 18-19. Course content was selected, revised and approved by Thermo Fisher officials to cover OSHA regulations, math for manufacturing, documentation best practices, working smart, resume creation and job interview skills.
“Thermo Fisher has hundreds of jobs to fill over the next couple of years,” said PCC Industrial Training Coordinator Sheila Ormond. “The program offered at the PCC Greenville Center this month was the ninth pre-hire that we have completed for them. They believe in this program, and it is helping fill those positions, which include operators, formulation technicians, packaging technicians and visual inspectors.”
Ormond said the federally-funded training is part of Pitt’s effort to develop a skilled local workforce and was established through a partnership between the college, Thermo Fisher, Rivers East Workforce Development Board and the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center. She said the goal is to introduce prospective Thermo Fisher employees to the kind of work done by the Greenville biotechnology company in the hope it will reduce employee turnover.
“It gives Thermo Fisher an opportunity to see that the students are serious about employment with them by completing six full days of training,” Ormond said. “As a result, students are guaranteed an on-site interview here at our PCC Greenville Center Annex the same day they complete the program. They use our computer lab to complete a Thermo Fisher application and send ‘thank-you’ letters to their interviewers.”
Ormond said PCC is planning to hold Thermo Fisher pre-hire training sessions once a month “for the foreseeable future.” In order to participate, students must be at least 18 years old and searching for employment.
Another participation prerequisite is the National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC), a portable, nationally recognized credential that lets employers know jobseekers possess critical skills needed in the workplace. The NCRC identifies an individual’s skill level in applied math, workplace documents and graphic literacy.
PCC offers NCRC testing by appointment only. For information, prospective students may call 493-7592 or email workforcedevelopment@email.pittcc.edu.
The next round of Thermo-Fisher pre-hire training will be offered Aug. 15-18 and Aug. 22-23. To enroll, text “THERMO” to NCWorks at 549-4545 or visit the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center on Bismarck Street in Greenville.
Event highlights construction careers
PCC partnered with Barnhill Contracting Co. this month on an event that gave area high school students an up-close look at construction careers.
Held on campus July 12, Barnhill’s Eastern North Carolina Field Day gave students from seven area high schools a chance to learn about the process involved with building Pitt’s future Eddie & Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement — from the initial project design to construction of the facility.
Organizers hope the exposure will encourage students to consider careers in construction trades.
“Though it’s common to see a building under construction, the Barnhill event offered students an opportunity to see a building design on paper before witnessing work being done on that particular structure,” said PCC Apprenticeship Coordinator Latrice Perry.
“They were able to walk through the Smith Center construction site and see workers from various trades on the job — many from businesses within our community,” Perry said.
In addition to the building construction program, students toured several PCC Construction & Industrial Technology facilities to learn more about automotive systems, welding and industrial systems.
Perry said the students’ level of enthusiasm increased throughout the day as a result of their interactions with Barnhill professionals and PCC instructors.
“The students walked in with no clue of their future plans,” she said. “But by the end of their tour, they were loaded with questions and excitement about the many opportunities available to them in construction-related fields.”
With twice as many people exiting technical careers than there are starting them, the nation’s construction industry is experiencing a ‘graying tsunami.’ It’s a phrase many use to describe the wave of quality craftsmen retiring without trained workers ready to replace them.
Course in conjunction with Aces for Autism
PCC and Aces for Autism are teaming up again this fall to provide training to individuals who work with children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
Starting Aug. 18, the college will offer “EDU 149: Autism Technical Concepts,” a three-credit course on applied behavior analysis used to minimize certain behaviors in people with ASD and teach them new skills.
Students who take the course will complete weekly practical requirements at Greenville’s Aces for Autism Center, a nonprofit ministry established in 2014 to serve eastern North Carolinians impacted by autism.
Melissa Rees, chair of PCC’s Education and Child Development Department, said students who complete EDU 149 may sit for the Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) exam, a nationally-recognized paraprofessional certification in behavior analysis.
She says there are many job openings in North Carolina and nationwide for individuals with associate degrees in Education and Child Development and/or RBT certificates.
“I would recommend EDU 149 to anyone interested in working with children with ASD — students, teachers, teacher assistants, psychologists,” Rees said. “It would also be ideal for parents of children with ASD, to help them ensure intervention strategies are practiced as often as possible.”
In addition to being an elective for PCC students pursuing education and child development degrees, Rees says “Autism Technical Concepts” is part of a 16-credit autism certificate the college offers. She noted the class may also be taken as a special credit, “stand alone” course.
For more information or to sign up for “Autism Technical Concepts,” prospective students may call Rees at 493-7276 or email mdrees975@my.pittcc.edu.