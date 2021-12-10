A bicyclist who’s advocated for safe streets for decades said that a crash that severely injured him last month is a stark reminder of why more needs to be done.
Steven Hardy-Braz was riding west of Greenville on Nov. 21 when a car approached him from behind and did not reduce speed, the State Highway Patrol reported. The car hit the bicyclist at 50 mph and the impact flipped him over the top of the vehicle.
“There is still the possibility of brain damage,” Hardy-Braz said in a recent telephone interview. “I have a rotator cuff tear, issues with my hip and road rash on all of my extremities. I’m slowly regaining my balance and relearning how to walk.”
Hardy-Braz advocates for Vision Zero Network policies, an organization aimed at reducing traffic deaths that occur in the United States annually, which it numbers at 40,000. Some suggestions include prioritizing safe speed limits, improving street designs and creating road policies that account for human error.
“It’s kind of ironic that I’ve been pushing for ADA issues and now I’m in a wheelchair for I’m not sure how long. We’re trying to get the area to adopt Vision Zero Network policies so that they are accessible to everybody because anybody is one crash away from needing a wheelchair,” he said.
The wreck occurred about 4:50 p.m. on U.S. 13/264 Alternate west of Davenport Farm Road, a two-lane road with narrow shoulders and no bike lanes. Hardy-Braz was riding his bike, which is equipped with a caution flag and other devices to alert drivers, on the right side of the westbound lane.
He was struck by a westbound Toyota passenger car driven at the speed limit by Tionna Nequeal Draughn of Battleboro. A report from the Highway Patrol indicated that weather conditions were clear and Hardy-Braz was wearing a helmet. Draughn was cited for failure to reduce speed, driving while license revoked, no insurance and expired plates.
Hardy-Braz organizes Greenville’s annual Ride of Silence to remember bicyclists killed and injured and has created memorials for cyclists killed in similar vehicle collisions. He placed ghost bike memorials for two people killed on Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Rufus Lacy, 48, was killed by a drunken driver while riding his bike north of Greenville Boulevard last summer. In November 2020, Kari Williams, 27, was killed in a hit-and-run incident while riding his bike south of the Boulevard. Hardy-Braz says bike lanes, slower speeds, more education and other measures can prevent deaths like these.
He said the wreck hasn’t stopped him from spreading his message. “It has empowered me to be more of an advocate to speak out and prevent these kinds of things from happening,” he said.
For the past two years, he has been working with the county planning committee to create a comprehensive transportation plan to make roads safer for cyclists, he said. The day after his crash, he joined a virtual meeting where the topic of discussion happened to be bike paths.
Hardy-Braz’s message to the public remains the same: “Just move safely and in accordance with the law.”
The cyclist said he is weary to get back on the bike. “I love to ride, it’s my passion, but I may just stick to greenways where there aren’t any cars. Most drivers cooperate and share the road but all it takes is one.”