Cyclists took to the streets on Wednesday evening to promote bicycle safety and remember those who have lost their lives on Greenville’s roadways.
The 15th Annual Ride of Silence saw cyclists traverse a 12-mile stretch, beginning and ending at the Greenville Bicycle Company on Clark Street. The event was put on by ECVelo, a local nonprofit that promotes cycling in eastern North Carolina.
“We want cyclists to reflect and remember the injured and those who have died cycling,” said Steven Hardy-Braz, former president of ECVelo. “We want to make people more aware of road safety. It’s about raising awareness for cyclists and motorists both.”
The event also underlines the need for safe streets. Hardy-Braz said that bike lanes, traffic lights and other features make the roads a safer place for everyone, including pedestrians.
According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, about 1,000 bicyclists a year are involved in police-reported crashes with motor vehicles. On average, about 20 are killed with an additional 60 being seriously injured. Children and young adults are the most frequent victims.
Between 2015 and 2019, 148 Pitt County cyclists were involved in collisions with motor vehicles.
On Nov. 13, cyclist Kari Williams was struck by a vehicle driven by David Jackson Dowd, 47, in the center southbound lane of Memorial Drive near Hobby Lobby. Williams was knocked onto the hood of the vehicle where he struck the windshield.
After coming off the vehicle, Williams’ landed in the roadway and slid across the asphalt according to reports. He was found by passing motorists slumped across the bicycle and died at the scene.
In January Dowd was charged with felony hit and run for the incident.
“You see it here where motorists won’t merge to pass us,” Hardy-Braz said. “Many of us have harrowing experiences of cars not changing lanes and brushing us or otherwise putting us in serious danger. We can do better than that.”
Tony Parker, a volunteer at the Ride of Silence, said that awareness is key in reducing collisions.
“(Awareness) is huge, especially in a town like Greenville that has a university and a hospital and a big transit community,” Parker said. “We’re working on the infrastructure hard. It’s been years since I’ve been involved with the cycling and running community and the change has been dramatic in the past 20 years.”
The ride also served as a visual for cyclists and motorists to better understand things like hand signals, safe passage of railroad tracks and road sharing.
Hardy-Braz said last year’s event was smaller due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order limiting gatherings due to COVID-19. This year, with many mandates lifted, cyclists still used social distancing protocols. Some wore masks. Helmets were mandatory but the ride was open to all riders willing to make the trek.
Hardy-Braz said that the large turnout was likely due to a “bike boom” that has been occurring across the nation.
“It is a socially distant but community connected activity,” Hardy-Braz said. “Everywhere it seemed bike shops were selling out as people rediscovered walking and cycling.”
Greenville’s greenways make the area a great place to cycle Hardy-Braz said. The ride took cyclists by areas that have trails in place or ones that will in the future, like a stretch planned from the Town Common to the Greenville VA Clinic.
Hardy-Braz also credits the boom to people needing new reliable forms of transportation.
“It’s the way some people get around in general,” he said. “People need a reliable way to get around. I think last week’s gas crisis really shed a light on that.”