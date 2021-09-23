As cyclists persevered through rain and wind, traveling 54 miles from Smithfield to Greenville on Tuesday, the memory of emergency medical staff who died in a 1987 helicopter crash persevered with them.
A memorial was held at the Vidant EastCare Helipad on Wednesday evening to remember lead pilot Perry Reynolds, chief flight nurse Mike McGinnis, assistant chief flight nurse Pam Demaree and the patients aboard the helicopter. The memorial was part of the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride, which honors EMS staff through long-distance cycling.
Attending were family members of those who died, as well as those with connections to the EMS field. Demaree’s sister, Cindy Demaree-Whitaker, joined the cyclists on part of their journey Tuesday from Farmville to Vidant.
“The National EMS Memorial and the bike ride have been amazing to honor the crew and ride with dog tags to support,” Whitaker said. “They have become like family. Extremely supportive. They are the reason the EastCare crew was honored at the service, because one of the Muddy Angels who made us aware of the organization.”
The Muddy Angels are the cyclists who took on the journey, beginning in Davidson on Sept. 18. The group will continue riding all the way to Richmond, Virginia, stopping at fire houses and EMS facilities along the way to meet others serving the public.
“It felt amazing. These cyclists are all supportive of the families and understand how important it is to honor them,” Whitaker said. “My sister, I am sure, would encourage and be as appreciative of anyone in the medical field’s hard work.”
The names of health care workers who have died in the Southeast Region in 2020 and 2021 were read by members of the National EMS Memorial’s board and riders. Following that, Whitaker was presented a set of dog tags, which she accepted with a hug.
The ride has taken place since 2000 according to cyclist Dwain Rowe. Most of the cyclists participating come from an EMS background, many in the American southeast.
“It is about those who have died in the line of duty or contracted a disease like COVID in the line of duty,” Rowe said. “We go on a route to the spot where they worked or lived and meet with their colleagues to speak with them and hopefully provide some closure for their loss.”
Brian Floyd, chief operating officer at Vidant Health, said their appreciation of the memory of the fallen is important to the hospital.
“It is a great time to see the public celebrating health care workers,” Floyd said. “Particularly over the last two years with COVID, we have seen a lot of illness and a lot of sickness, sometimes even in the health care workers themselves.”
Greenville Fire-Rescue EMS cadet Jordan Suggs, a Greenville native, said that the memorial affirms decision to be a part of the field.
“It makes me feel really good, like I am part of something bigger, which I technically am as part of this job,” Suggs said. “It fills me with pride and makes me want to be in this career for a really long time. I see how connected it is to so many people in so many ways.”
That appreciation for the field is important said Whitaker, who works in health care and is a graduate of East Carolina University.
“Most people in the medical field do it because they love it,” Whitaker said. “Just continue that.”
The cyclists will set out for Roanoke Rapids this morning. On Wednesday night, The Greenville Bicycle Company’s owner and head mechanic, arranged for all cyclists’ bikes to receive a free tune-up before they depart.